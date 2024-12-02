The Premier League have strict disciplinary rules relating to in-game offences, which results in bookings

Two Super Eagles stars risk suspension in the Premier League and need to exercise extra caution in the coming weeks lest they will be forced to sit out games for their clubs.

The English top flight is strict with disciplinary rules, particularly relating to in-game offences which result in bookings or marching orders from the centre referee.

Wilfred Ndidi received a yellow card for a foul on Cole Palmer during Chelsea's 2-1 win over Leicester City.

At the end of matchday 13, the league published a list of players who have been suspended for the next game week and those with three and four bookings and at risk of suspension.

Ndidi, Bassey risks PL suspension

As noted by Premier League official website, two Nigerian players, Wilfred Ndidi and Calvin Bassey, will be suspended for one game if they pick up a yellow card.

Ndidi has four yellow cards for Leicester City picked up in games against Crystal Palace, Arsenal, Bournemouth and the 2-1 loss to Chelsea last weekend.

Bassey picked up his yellow cards in the first match of the season against Manchester United, against Manchester City, Aston Villa and the 4-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

As noted by Transfermarkt, Ndidi has four assists when he was deployed in an advanced role by former manager Steve Cooper, while Bassey has yet to have a goal contribution.

25 other players are at risk with four yellow cards, including Ibrahima Konate, Alexis Mac Allister, Nicolas Jackson and Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus.

The rule future stated that the player risks another two-game ban if they pick up a further five yellow cards before matchday 32, taking the suspension to three games.

Fans slam Wilfred Ndidi

Legit.ng reported that fans slammed Wilfred Ndidi for his reckless tackle on Cole Palmer during Chelsea's 2-1 victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Referee Andrew Madley issued a yellow card to the Super Eagles midfielder, his fourth of the season, but fans believed he should have gotten more than a booking.

