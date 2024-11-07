Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman has backed Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal to win Ballon d’Or

Yamal rose to prominence under Xavi and was recently voted as the best young player under-21 at the 2024 Ballon d’Or awards

Yamal, who won the Euro with Spain, has had an excellent start to the 2024/25 campaign for Barcelona under Hansi Flick

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman appears to be a huge fan of Lamine Yamal and has tipped the Barcelona wonderkid to become a future Ballon d’Or winner.

Just like Lookman, the 17-year-old winger has been pivotal to Barcelona’s recent success since breaking into the club’s first team in the 2023/24 season under former coach Xavi.

Ademola Lookman has backed Barcelona's Lamine Yamal to win the Ballon d'Or in the future. Photo by Alex Caparros.

According to Sportskeeda, Lookman named Yamal as one player who looks certain to win the prestigious award based on the teenager’s outstanding performances.

“One player who will win the Ballon d’Or in the future? Lamine Yamal” Lookman disclosed.

Lookman joins the list of several high-profile players and coaches including Pep Guardiola and Rodri who have also tipped Yamal to win the Ballon d’Or in the future.

Why is everyone rooting for Yamal?

Yamal, who helped Spain with Euro 2024, made history as the first teenager to finish in eighth place in the Ballon d’Or rankings which was won by Manchester City’s Rodri, Daily Post NG reports.

The Barcelona prodigy, who has been likened to Lionel Messi, also won the Kopa trophy for the best young player in the world, beating superstars like Jamal Musiala and Jude Bellingham to the award.

Yamal’s six goals and eight assists this season for Barcelona per Transfer Markt already put the Spaniard in the conversation for the 2025 Ballon d’Or running as no Barca player has won the award since the exit of Messi in 2021.

Lookman joins unique Serie A list

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lookman is ranked as the player with the most goal involvement in Italy throughout the 2024 calendar year.

The Ballon d'Or nominee recently stunned Napoli with a masterful brace, putting the high-flying Neapolitans to the sword.

Lookman has continued to build on the remarkable form he showcased during the 2023/24 season, putting together an impressive string of performances for Atalanta this campaign.

