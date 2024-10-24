Habeeb Ogunneye was part of Manchester United's pre-season activities and featured in friendly matches against Rangers and Rosenborg

The Nigeria-eligible defender has joined the Red Devils in their trip to Istanbul as they take on Fenerbahce in the Europa League

Following his impressive form, United boss Erik ten Hag included the talented 18-year-old in his gameday squad for Thursday evening

Impressive Nigerian descent, Habeeb Ogunneye has been included in Manchester United's travelling squad for their Europa League clash against Fenerbahce.

Ogunneye joins the Red Devils on their trip to Turkey as the Red Devils face off with the Yellow Canaries managed by Jose Mourinho.

90min reports that Erik ten Hag included the talented 18-year-old in his gameday squad for Thursday evening following his impressive performances in recent times.

Habeeb Ogunneye has joined the United squad for the trip to Fenerbahce. Photo: Ash Donelon.

Source: Getty Images

It was gathered that Harrt Ammas and Ethan Wheatley joined the right-back as the three teenagers on the team headed to Istanbul.

Ogunneye, who has featured for the England youth national team, was spotted training with the Red Devils at the Carrington Ground on Tuesday.

UEFA has allowed teams to name 23 players in match day squad and many believe that Ogunneye could be named in the team to face Fenerbahce.

All Nigeria Soccer reports that the impressive star will be looking forward to making his first senior debut for Manchester United.

Last season, he was a non-playing substitute in nine matches across all competitions.

Ogunneye was part of the pre-season activities and featured in friendly matches against the Rangers and Rosenborg.

No player of Nigerian descent has made his debut for Manchester United in European competition since Shola Shoretire in February 2021.

Marcandalli touted to represent Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Genoa defender Alessandro Marcandalli has recently joined the ranks of those looking to represent Nigeria.

The 22-year-old, who made his Italian Serie A debut for La Superba in the fixture against Bologna, recently expressed interest in representing Nigeria.

The Bergamo-born defender, who rose through Atalanta's youth ranks, is eligible to represent the Super Eagles through his mother and also qualifies to represent the Italian team through his father.

