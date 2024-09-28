Players With Premier League Hat Tricks This Season After Cole Palmer’s Haul for Chelsea
- Cole Palmer scored an impressive four goals in the first half for Chelsea in their 4-2 win over Brighton
- He became the first player in the Premier League history to score four goals in the first half of a match
- The former Manchester City star is the third player to score a hat trick in the English league this season
It was all Cole Palmer for Chelsea today in their 4-2 win over Brighton and Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge after the attacker netted four first-half goals for the Blues.
The former Manchester City hit the bar and had a goal disallowed for offside before scoring four, including a penalty and a free kick in 20 minutes to put his team in the driver's seat.
He became the third player to score a hat trick this season as the Premier League teams play their sixth games.
Legit.ng looks at the three players who have taken home the match ball this season.
2024/25 Premier League hat tricks so far
1. Erling Haaland
According to Stat Muse, the Manchester City forward already has two hat tricks this season after scoring back-to-back in the opening games against Ipswich Town and West Ham to help the team win 4-1 and 3-1, respectively.
As noted by premierleague.com, he has eight hat tricks already in the English top flight, four behind matching Sergio Aguero’s record of 12 and has equalled Harry Kane, Thierry Henry and Michael Owen despite playing less than 100 games.
2. Noni Madueke
Madueke came alive during Chelsea's 6-2 demolition of Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium. He scored three goals in 14 second-half minutes to score the first treble of his Blues career, with all three assisted by Palmer.
He came into the match with a target on his back after using an offensive term to describe the city of Wolverhampton. He was booed in the early proceedings but quietened the opponents with his goals.
3. Cole Palmer
Palmer has been in outstanding form since leaving boyhood club Manchester City, to join Chelsea in the summer of 2023. He scored back-to-back hat-tricks against Manchester United and Everton (four goals) last season.
He netted all four goals during Chelsea's 4-2 win over Brighton and Hove Albion. All four came in the first half, writing his name into the history books as the first-ever Premier League player to score four goals in the first 45 minutes.
Madueke apologises to Wolves fans
Legit.ng reported that Noni Madueke apologised to Wolves fans for calling the city an offensive term in an Instagram story hours before netting a hat trick against the team.
The English winger admitted he didn't mean to post it on his public page but rather his private page, which many footballers operate to keep things close with family and friends.
