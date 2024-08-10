Lionel Messi remains one of the greatest goal-scorers ever to grace the beautiful game of football

Several goalkeepers have been on the receiving end of the Argentine’s 838 goals throughout his career

Legit shines the spotlight on the goalkeepers who have conceded the most goals to the Inter Miami star

Lionel Messi reigns supreme as one of the greatest players to ever grace the beautiful game of football.

The mercurial Argentine has amassed the most career titles—45—of any player to step foot on a football field, alongside a host of other awards.

The Inter Miami forward boasts a record-setting eight Ballon d'Or titles, with the most recent coming in the 2023 edition.

Among his many impressive records, one that stands out is his career goal tally. According to data from FotMob, the Argentine national team captain has scored over 838 career goals since bursting onto the scene in 2004.

A significant number of these goals were scored during his 17-year stint with Barcelona. This highlights that many of Messi’s frequent victims were goalkeepers whose prime years coincided with Messi’s best years in the Spanish league.

In light of this, Legit.ng shines the spotlight on the goalkeepers who have conceded the most goals to Messi throughout their careers.

Goalkeepers who have conceded the most goals to Messi

The list features former Real Madrid goalkeepers, Iker Casillas and Diego Lopez, former Manchester City shot-stopper, Claudio Bravo, and several other elite La Liga goalkeepers, including penalty-stopping icon, Diego Alves.

See the full list below:

Names & Club[s] No. of Games against Messi No. of goals conceded Deigo Alves/Valencia 17 21 Iker Casillas/Real Madrid 26 18 Gorka Iraizoz/Athletic Club 27 18 Andres Fernandez/Villarreal/Osasuna 9 17 Claudio Bravo/Real Sociedad/Chile/Manchester City 21 15 Diego Lopez/Espanyol/Real Madrid 22 14 Roberto Jimenez/Real Zaragoza 7 13 Ivan Cuellar/Leganes/Eibar 12 13 Pau Lopez/Real Betis/Espanyol/Marseille 10 13 Antonio Martinez /Racing Santander 11 12 Andres Palop/Valencia/Sevilla 15 12

Data courtesy of Planet Football.

