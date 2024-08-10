Iker Casillas and the Goalkeepers Who Have Conceded the Most Goals to Lionel Messi
- Lionel Messi remains one of the greatest goal-scorers ever to grace the beautiful game of football
- Several goalkeepers have been on the receiving end of the Argentine’s 838 goals throughout his career
- Legit shines the spotlight on the goalkeepers who have conceded the most goals to the Inter Miami star
Lionel Messi reigns supreme as one of the greatest players to ever grace the beautiful game of football.
The mercurial Argentine has amassed the most career titles—45—of any player to step foot on a football field, alongside a host of other awards.
The Inter Miami forward boasts a record-setting eight Ballon d'Or titles, with the most recent coming in the 2023 edition.
Among his many impressive records, one that stands out is his career goal tally. According to data from FotMob, the Argentine national team captain has scored over 838 career goals since bursting onto the scene in 2004.
A significant number of these goals were scored during his 17-year stint with Barcelona. This highlights that many of Messi’s frequent victims were goalkeepers whose prime years coincided with Messi’s best years in the Spanish league.
In light of this, Legit.ng shines the spotlight on the goalkeepers who have conceded the most goals to Messi throughout their careers.
Goalkeepers who have conceded the most goals to Messi
The list features former Real Madrid goalkeepers, Iker Casillas and Diego Lopez, former Manchester City shot-stopper, Claudio Bravo, and several other elite La Liga goalkeepers, including penalty-stopping icon, Diego Alves.
See the full list below:
|Names & Club[s]
|No. of Games against Messi
|No. of goals conceded
|Deigo Alves/Valencia
|17
|21
|Iker Casillas/Real Madrid
|26
|18
|Gorka Iraizoz/Athletic Club
|27
|18
|Andres Fernandez/Villarreal/Osasuna
|9
|17
|Claudio Bravo/Real Sociedad/Chile/Manchester City
|21
|15
|Diego Lopez/Espanyol/Real Madrid
|22
|14
|Roberto Jimenez/Real Zaragoza
|7
|13
|Ivan Cuellar/Leganes/Eibar
|12
|13
|Pau Lopez/Real Betis/Espanyol/Marseille
|10
|13
|Antonio Martinez /Racing Santander
|11
|12
|Andres Palop/Valencia/Sevilla
|15
|12
Data courtesy of Planet Football.
