Football

Iker Casillas and the Goalkeepers Who Have Conceded the Most Goals to Lionel Messi

by  Ero Samson 2 min read
  • Lionel Messi remains one of the greatest goal-scorers ever to grace the beautiful game of football
  • Several goalkeepers have been on the receiving end of the Argentine’s 838 goals throughout his career
  • Legit shines the spotlight on the goalkeepers who have conceded the most goals to the Inter Miami star

Lionel Messi reigns supreme as one of the greatest players to ever grace the beautiful game of football.

The mercurial Argentine has amassed the most career titles—45—of any player to step foot on a football field, alongside a host of other awards.

The Inter Miami forward boasts a record-setting eight Ballon d'Or titles, with the most recent coming in the 2023 edition.

Lionel Messi dribbles past Claudio Bravo
Lionel Messi of Barcelona dribbles goalkeeper Claudio Bravo of Manchester City and scores during the UEFA Champions League group at Camp Nou on October 19, 2016 in Barcelona. Image: Alex Caparros.
Source: Getty Images

Among his many impressive records, one that stands out is his career goal tally. According to data from FotMob, the Argentine national team captain has scored over 838 career goals since bursting onto the scene in 2004.

A significant number of these goals were scored during his 17-year stint with Barcelona. This highlights that many of Messi’s frequent victims were goalkeepers whose prime years coincided with Messi’s best years in the Spanish league.

In light of this, Legit.ng shines the spotlight on the goalkeepers who have conceded the most goals to Messi throughout their careers.

Goalkeepers who have conceded the most goals to Messi

The list features former Real Madrid goalkeepers, Iker Casillas and Diego Lopez, former Manchester City shot-stopper, Claudio Bravo, and several other elite La Liga goalkeepers, including penalty-stopping icon, Diego Alves.

See the full list below:

Names & Club[s]No. of Games against MessiNo. of goals conceded
Deigo Alves/Valencia1721
Iker Casillas/Real Madrid2618
Gorka Iraizoz/Athletic Club2718
Andres Fernandez/Villarreal/Osasuna917
Claudio Bravo/Real Sociedad/Chile/Manchester City2115
Diego Lopez/Espanyol/Real Madrid2214
Roberto Jimenez/Real Zaragoza713
Ivan Cuellar/Leganes/Eibar1213
Pau Lopez/Real Betis/Espanyol/Marseille1013
Antonio Martinez /Racing Santander1112
Andres Palop/Valencia/Sevilla1512

Data courtesy of Planet Football.

Climate activists vandalise Messi’s house

Legit.ng in another report detailed that some climate change activists vandalised Messi’s house in Spain.

The Argentine footballer recently purchased a luxury home in the Ibiza region of Barcelona.

The activists argued that the mansion posed a threat to the climate due to its location.

Source: Legit.ng

