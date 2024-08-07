Tobi Amusan has started her quest for a medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on a high note winning her heat

The world record holder in the Women's 100m Hurdles breezed through to finish first in 12.49s on Wednesday morning

Amusan is Nigeria's flagbearer at this year's summer games, and many expect her to return home with a medal

World record holder Tobi Amusan in the Women's 100m Hurdles Tobi Amusan is through to the semifinal of the event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Nigerian athlete ran 12.49s to win Heat 1 on Wednesday morning.

Amusan did not break much sweat to easily win the race, beating USA's Alaysha Johnson, who was 2nd in 12.61s and Janeek Brown 3rd in 12.84s.

Details shortly...

Source: Legit.ng