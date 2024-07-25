Nigeria 0:1 Brazil: Women Football Paris 2024 Olympics
A pleasant day to you and welcome to Legit.ng's coverage of Group C Women Football Paris 2024 Olympics match featuring Nigeria and Brazil at the Matmut Atlantique Stadium in Bordeaux in France.
The game today, Thursday, July 25, is an opening fixture for both teams, but it is still very crucial as three points are at stake.
Nigeria's starting XI
Nnadozie, Alozie, Okeke, Demehin, Ohale, Ucheibe, Payne, Abiodun, Ajibade (C), Echegini, Ihezuo.
Brazil starting XI
Lorena, Antonia, Tarciane, Rafaelle, Tamires, Duda Sampaio, Yaya, Ludmilla, Gabi Portilho, Marta (C), Gabi Nunes
45’ — VAR look at potential penalty
A handball situation by Echegini inside the Nigerian area, but after a lengthy VAR check, corner was given.
39’ — GOAL!
Brazil finally break the deadlock following a fine strike by Gabi Nunes.
36’ — Marta Scores! But offside
The 38-year-old put the ball at the back of the net, but it was ruled offside.
33’ — Yellow Card for Brazil
Brazil's Yaya receives a yellow card for a strong tackle
29’ — Ihezuo needs to watch it
The Nigerian striker stepped on Rapael, but referee only blows for a free-kick.
26’ — Nnadozie to the rescue
The Super Falcons goalkeeper has been the busier one of the two. Nnadozie rose high to collect a dangerous cross.
25’ — Corner Brazil
Gabi Portilho wins a corner for the Yellow and White, but the Nigerian defence dealt well with it.
22’ — End to End
Goalkeeper of both sides are doing all the work as it is now going from end to end; both teams desperate for the opener.
19’ — Nnadozie denies Marta
Marta was found in the area, but her effort was well-handled by goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.
17’ — Glorious Chance Nigeria!!
Goalkeeper Lorena denied Ihezuo from point-blank range and the rebound from Ucheibe was saved. Nigeria piling the pressure now.
12’ — Nigeria settle
The Super Falcons seem to have settled into this game. Ajibade leads the attack, but the effort is thwarted.
9’ — Alozie brought down
Michelle Alozie goes down the turf. Referee signals to the medics as attention is needed. The Houston Dash right-back is taken to the sidelines.
7’ — Brazil attack again
Lots of work to do for the Super Falcons, who have started this game on the back foot. Brazil continue to pile the pressure.
3’ — Free Kick Brazil
Marta continues to cause the Nigerian ladies lots of trouble as the 38-year-old wins a free-kick in a promising area.
Super Falcons clear the danger!
1’ — Kick Off
Brazil get us underway here in Bordeaux. The Super Falcons are in the new green and black kits, while the South Americans are wearing yellow shirts and white shorts.
First Half Stats
Half Time
It's half-time here in Bordeaux and Brazil take a slim lead into the tunnel. Much to do for the Super Falcons in the second half.
Echegini fluffs a golden chance
Impressive striker Echegini should have, at least, hit the target with barely the last kick of the first half, but her effort went way over the bar.
7 minutes added-on
The fourth official signals an additional 7 minutes.
