Didier Drogba and his beautiful girlfriend Gabrielle Lemaire have taken a trip to Milan for a romantic vacation

The Chelsea legend was captured in a loved-up mood with the model as they continued to enjoy their summer holidays

The lovers made their relationship public in early 2022 when they attended a Formula E race together in Saudi Arabia

Ivorian football legend Didier Drogba and his girlfriend Gabrielle Lemaire are having the fun of their lives as they head to Milan on a romantic vacation.

The Chelsea legend split from his wife in 2021 but has a beautiful girlfriend Gabrielle Lemaire, SunSport reports.

Drogba and Gabrielle went public in early 2022 when they attended a Formula E race together in Saudi Arabia.

Didier Drogba and his girlfriend Gabrielle Lemaire headed to Milan on a romantic vacation. Photo Credit: didierdrogba.

Source: Instagram

The pair shared footage of their vacation on their respective Instagram handles as they were practically in a loved-up mood.

One of the scenes captured Drogba seated in a corner of a private jet as they headed to the Italian city of Milan.

While Burna Boy's track 'Dey Play' played in the background, the 33-year-old Lemaire was spotted waking in a street in another scene.

Drogba then used the moment to send her a birthday message in advance.

The former striker wrote:

"Happy Birthday week my love. Blessings upon you for your passion ambition humility quest quest. It’s amazing to be there right best to you to live this live of yours.

"I’m humbled, forever grateful and in love with you and the amazing mum that you are Gabrielle Lemaire.

"What a weekend that was!!!! Milano we love you."

When Drogba met Victor Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video showed Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen in a warm embrace with legendary footballer Didier Drogba during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The two men were happy to meet each other. They embraced each other warmly, with Drogba giving Osimhen a warm pat on the back before the striker walked onto the pitch.

Many social media users were thrilled by the video, which some have termed a master and protégé encounter.

Source: Legit.ng