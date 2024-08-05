American sprinter Noah Lyles won the Paris 2024 Olympics men’s 100 metres gold medal

He won the medal and became current fastest man in the world with a time of 9.79 seconds

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala applauded Lyles on her Instagram page after his victory

Noah Lyles is receiving applause from every angle after winning the Paris 2024 Olympics men’s 100-metre gold medal, including from women’s football star Asisat Oshoala.

Lyles was widely expected to win the event and did not disappoint, narrowly edging Jamaican sprinter Kishane Thompson by five-thousandth of a second.

Noah Lyles celebrates after winning the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics 100m. Photo by Mehmet Murat Onel.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by USA Today, he is the fastest man in the world with his time even though he is wide of the 9.58 seconds by Jamaican star Usain Bolt set in 2009.

Lyles was humble enough to applaud his fellow sprinters, claiming he had achieved his feat against some of the best names in the world with great mentality.

“Everybody on the field came out knowing they could win this race. That’s the mindset we have to have. Iron sharpens iron. I saw my name and was like, 'I didn't do this against a slow crowd, I did this against the best of the best, on the biggest stage, with the biggest pressure,” he said.

Oshoala hails Noah Lyles

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala was one of the sports personalities in the world who bailed the new fastest man. She shared a post on her Instagram story with the caption, “He’s him”.

Oshoala had a disappointing outing at the Olympics women’s football with the Super Falcons. Nigeria lost all three games to Brazil, Spain and Japan to crash out.

She featured for 133 minutes after sitting out in the first match. She failed to record a shot on target and was heavily criticised by Nigerians.

Oshoala sends cryptic message

Legit.ng reported that Asisat Oshoala sent a cryptic message on her Instagram Page after she was benched throughout Nigeria’s Paris 2024 opening match 1-0 loss to Brazil.

Nigerians were furious about the decision to leave the former Barcelona striker on the bench, but manager Randy Waldrum claimed she was not physically fit to play a part in the match despite the need to.

