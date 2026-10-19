The media office of former Sokoto governor and Senator Aminu Tambuwal rejected reports that he was planning to defect to the APC

The denial followed the spread of photographs and video clips on social media that sparked speculation about a possible political realignment

Tambuwal's spokesperson warned that political civility across party lines should not be mistaken for plans to switch allegiance

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The media office of Senator Aminu Tambuwal has rejected reports claiming that the former Sokoto State governor and African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain is planning to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), calling the speculation false and without basis.

The senator's Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Prince Daniel, said no such move was being planned and called on the public to disregard the claims circulating on social media.

Aminu Tambuwal says his focus remains on the ADC ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Aminu Tambuwal

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, Daniel made this known in a statement released on Monday, October 19, 2026.

"For the avoidance of doubt, Senator Tambuwal has no plans to join the APC. Suggestions to the contrary are false, baseless and should be disregarded," Daniel said in the statement.

What sparked the defection rumours

The denial came after photographs and video clips of Tambuwal spread online, reportedly triggering speculation that the senator was repositioning himself politically ahead of the 2027 general elections.

His media office pushed back firmly, arguing that his interactions with politicians from other parties should not be read as a sign of an imminent switch.

"Political civility is no proof of political realignment. Exchanging greetings or interacting with members of another party does not amount to negotiating a change of allegiance," Daniel said.

The statement described Tambuwal as a statesman who had cultivated relationships across party lines over decades of public service.

He said those ties were rooted in mutual respect rather than political calculation.

Tambuwal's focus remains on ADC and 2027

The senator's office insisted his allegiance remained fully with the ADC.

"Senator Tambuwal remains firmly committed to the ADC. His focus is on strengthening the party, building broad cooperation and mobilising Nigerians ahead of the 2027 general elections," the statement said.

The office also urged media organisations, political supporters, and social media users to verify information before publishing claims about the senator.

"Speculation must never be presented as fact," it warned

It added that public discourse should centre on pressing national concerns such as economic hardship, security challenges, and governance rather than unverified reports about party affiliations.

Tambuwal governed Sokoto State for two terms between 2015 and 2023, and was elected to the Senate representing Sokoto South Senatorial District in 2023.

A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, he previously contested the Peoples Democratic Party presidential ticket before moving to the ADC, where he joined a growing field of opposition figures preparing for the 2027 elections.

His office urged Nigerians to contact the AWT Media Office directly before circulating any reports about his political decisions.

Tambiuwal’s office says he remains focused on strengthening the ADC. Photo credit: APC/ADC

Source: Twitter

Former commissioner resigns from APC ahead of 2027

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that APC chieftain and former Niger State Commissioner Jonathan Vatsa resigned from the ruling party on October 19, 2026.

Vatsa, a 13-year APC member, cited personal reasons and prior consultations with family and political associates before quitting.

The resignation follows his sustained public opposition to the Muslim-Muslim ticket arrangement ahead of the 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng