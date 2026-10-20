The APC Presidential Campaign Council rejected claims that the Nigerian government is planning to assassinate Atiku Abubakar

Spokesperson Dele Alake said the allegation, made by ADC member Timi Frank, is false and called on security agencies to invite Frank for questioning

Alake said President Tinubu recently directed security agencies to increase protection for all presidential and governorship candidates ahead of 2027

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has denied allegations that the Nigerian government is plotting to assassinate former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 general elections.

The APC Presidential Campaign Council spokesperson, Dele Alake, said the claim, made by Timi Frank, an ADC member, was completely false and should be treated as irresponsible political commentary.

APC calls on politicians to avoid inflammatory claims as Nigeria prepares for the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @atiku/@OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

Alake called on security agencies to invite Frank to substantiate the allegation, describing it as grave enough to warrant prompt investigation.

He added that Frank should not hesitate to share whatever information he holds with the relevant authorities.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, via X handle @aonanuga1956

Claim about withdrawn security described as false

Frank had alleged that security personnel attached to Atiku had been withdrawn, a point Alake flatly dismissed.

According to the spokesperson, Atiku currently enjoys two layers of state-funded security protection, both from the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Security (DSS), as a former vice president.

Alake said President Bola Tinubu recently directed security agencies to reinforce protection for all presidential, vice-presidential, governorship, and deputy governorship candidates across the country ahead of the 2027 campaign season.

He said this directive extended to Atiku, whose security cover has not been reduced at any point.

APC urges responsible political conduct

The campaign council acknowledged that the lead-up to the 2027 general elections would bring a rise in provocative statements from across the political spectrum.

However, it urged all parties, candidates, and their supporters to stick to facts and avoid language that could inflame tensions in the country.

Alake described Frank's allegation as "opposition rabble-rousing" designed to heat up the polity, adding that several opposition figures had developed a pattern of writing open letters and tagging foreign leaders and international organisations on social media to attract attention.

The APC campaign council said President Tinubu, who spent 16 years as the face of opposition politics in Nigeria before leading the coalition that defeated the Peoples Democratic Party at the federal level in 2015, recognises the role opposition plays in a democracy and has no interest in undermining it.

Fuel subsidy: Atiku replies Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Atiku fired back at President Tinubu's subsidy remarks, accusing him of celebrating the hardship he imposed on ordinary Nigerians.

The ADC presidential candidate challenged Tinubu's security record, invoking late President Yar'Adua as a civilian leader who tackled insecurity more effectively.

Atiku also raised concerns about police welfare, saying a retired officer receives only ₦29,000 monthly and called on Tinubu to act on the Police Exit Bill.

Source: Legit.ng