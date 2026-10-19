President Bola Tinubu took aim at political opponents who have been calling for the return of the fuel subsidy

Tinubu invoked a biblical and Quranic reference to make his case against reversing his administration's subsidy removal

The president's remarks signal a sharp divide between his government and rivals ahead of the 2027 elections

President Bola Tinubu has fired back at Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi over their calls for the reinstatement of fuel subsidy, saying that those urging a reversal of his administration's policy are asking him to undo what he considers a necessary step forward.

Speaking on the matter, Tinubu drew on religious texts to illustrate his position, referencing the story of Moses and the Exodus.

President Bola Tinubu rules out return if fuel subsidy Photo Credit: @atiku, @officialABAT, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

The president said:

"I listen to my political opponents promising the return of subsidy. I remember my scripture studies in either the Bible or the Holy Quran. When Moses left Egypt, they faced the challenge; the Red Sea parted and gave way. You cannot ask Moses to go back to Egypt."

Tinubu's subsidy stance

The remarks are the clearest signal yet that Tinubu has no intention of restoring fuel subsidy, a policy he scrapped on the day of his inauguration in May 2023. The removal triggered a sharp rise in petrol prices across Nigeria and has remained one of the most contested decisions of his administration.

Both Atiku, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 general elections, and Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), have positioned themselves against the subsidy removal as part of their campaigns ahead of 2027.

Tinubu's rivals push back on removal

Tinubu's choice of imagery, comparing the subsidy removal to Moses leading the Israelites out of Egypt, frames the policy as an act of liberation rather than hardship. His reference to the Red Sea parting suggests he views the challenges Nigerians are facing as temporary obstacles on the path to a more stable economy.

The comment comes as the 2027 general election campaign season heats up, with opposition figures increasingly using the cost-of-living crisis, which many Nigerians link directly to the subsidy removal, as a rallying point against his administration.

See the video of Tinubu's statement on X here:

Atiku criticises Tinubu's economic policy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar addressed Nigerians on Wednesday, October 14, citing hunger, insecurity, and rising costs as reasons to demand political change in 2027.

The NDC presidential candidate urged registered voters to collect their PVCs, describing the card as their peaceful power to demand change.

Atiku's message took direct aim at President Tinubu, promising to make life affordable and restore security if elected.

Source: Legit.ng