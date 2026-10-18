Political commentator Omotayo Yusuf told Legit.ng that the opposition is showing more selfishness than strategy ahead of the 2027 elections

Yusuf warned that a divided Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar risks repeating the same outcome as the 2023 presidential election

Talks on opposition unity have so far ended in deadlock, with no single candidate agreed upon

A political analyst has warned that Nigeria's opposition is headed for another defeat in 2027 unless its leading figures abandon their individual ambitions and form a united front before the general elections.

Omotayo Yusuf, a political commentator, made the remarks in an interview with Legit.ng, reacting to the state of opposition preparations ahead of the 2027 polls. His comments came as talks aimed at getting the opposition to rally behind a single presidential candidate collapsed without agreement.

Analyst warns Peter Obi and Atiku the danger of not forming a united front Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Yusuf said the continued rivalry between Peter Obi of the New Nigeria Peoples Party and Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) was a sign not of ignorance, but of deliberate self-interest.

He noted:

"I don't think the opposition is doing enough or showing enough tenacity in its preparation. The fact that we still have a divided opposition, Peter Obi and Atiku themselves, shows they would rather ride the coast to losing individually instead of combining efforts to win as a team."

Opposition accused of repeating 2023 mistakes

Yusuf said it was particularly concerning that the opposition appeared less prepared now than it was going into the 2023 election, despite having access to more information about the consequences of a split vote.

He said:

"As long as they keep on this charade of shenanigans of running separately, we are not going to have an outcome that is different from the 2023 one. They were probably much more prepared in 2023 than now, because with all the information available, knowing that splitting the vote is not going to help, they still kept on as opponents".

The analyst described the situation as a calculated choice rather than a strategic miscalculation.

Yusuf added:

"The opposition has so far displayed not naivety because they know what's happening, but selfishness, where they would rather lose as opposition separately than possibly win as a united front".

In the 2023 presidential election, the opposition vote was split largely between Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Peter Obi, who ran on the Labour Party platform, a division widely credited with helping President Bola Tinubu secure victory. Obi has since left the Labour Party and was ratified as the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) on May 29, 2026, while Atiku emerged as the ADC's presidential candidate for 2027.

Analyst says Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi are making same mistake like 2023 Photo Credit: @PeterObi, @atiku

Source: Facebook

Analyst speaks on Tinubu's chances in 2027

Earlier, political analyst Omotayo Yusuf told Legit.ng that President Bola Tinubu's 2027 re-election approach differs sharply from his 2023 campaign strategy.

Yusuf said Tinubu is leaning on governors across party lines, including in Anambra and Osun, to secure support ahead of the election.

The analyst raised concerns about balancing campaign duties with governing responsibilities as Tinubu seeks a second term.

Source: Legit.ng