APC chieftain Chukwuebuka Obidike declared that Igbo voters should rally behind President Tinubu in the 2027 elections

Obidike pointed to federal projects in the southeast, including road reconstruction and new educational institutions, as reasons to back the administration

The APC chieftain argued that supporting the president in power does not mean abandoning the interests of the southeast

Abuja, FCT - An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Chukwuebuka Obidike, has said that Igbo voters holding their permanent voter cards are prepared to back President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Obidike, who chairs Clarivo Oil and Gas, made the declaration in an interview shared with Legit.ng, arguing that the southeast can no longer afford to position itself purely as an opposition bloc in national politics. He said voters in the region should assess the Tinubu administration on what it has delivered in terms of infrastructure, representation, economic opportunities, and federal presence.

APC chieftain Chukwuebuka Obidike says Igbo voters should support President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election. Photo credit: @mr_obidike, @Asakemijimi

Source: Twitter

Obidike Lists Federal Investments in the Southeast

Among the developments Obidike cited was the establishment of the South East Development Commission (SEDC), which he described as a significant institutional response to the region's long-standing demand for coordinated federal intervention. He also referenced the approval of the South-East Investment Company, a vehicle designed to attract capital and drive industrial and infrastructure development across the five South East states, backed by an initial funding of N150 billion.

Obidike further noted the federal government's backing of the South East Vision 2050 blueprint, a long-term framework covering economic planning, industrialisation, and regional integration.

On road infrastructure, he cited several ongoing federal projects, including the reconstruction of the 107-kilometre Enugu-Onitsha Expressway under the Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme, with MTN Nigeria involved. He also mentioned the rehabilitation of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, including the Umuahia-Aba section, as well as the Enugu-Ninth Mile-Makurdi Expressway, the Enugu-Abakaliki Highway, the Okigwe-Owerri Road, the Onitsha-Owerri Road, the Aba-Ikot Ekpene Road, and the Owerri-Aba Road.

Obidike Highlights Tinubu's Education and Healthcare Projects

Obidike also pointed to increased federal attention to education and healthcare in the region. He named the Federal College of Education in Bende, Abia State; the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences in Item, Bende, Abia State; and the Federal University in Okigwe, Imo State, as new institutions established under the current administration. He added that the Federal Government approved the upgrade of the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital in Enugu, along with investments in its medical facilities.

Obidike, who also chairs Bidiks Nigeria Limited, said the central question for southeast voters should not be about party loyalty but about which political choices best advance the region's interests. He argued that backing a sitting president does not mean abandoning Igbo identity or regional aspirations.

He expressed confidence that the 2027 election offers Ndigbo across the five Southeast states, and those living elsewhere in Nigeria, a defining moment to make their votes matter and secure greater federal attention and development for their region.

"Igbos with voter cards are behind President Bola Tinubu," Obidike said.

Igbo Leader Mentions 2 Great Gifts Tinubu Gave Southeast

In a related development, prominent Igbo leader Chief Modestus Umenzekwe listed the two greatest gifts President Tinubu’s administration gave the Southeast, urging the people to re-elect him in the 2027 general election.

The APC chieftain said Ndigbo are one of the greatest beneficiaries of the APC administration.

Source: Legit.ng