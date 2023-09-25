Lagos - Today, Monday, September 25, the Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal will deliver its judgment regarding the petition filed by the PDP and Labour Party.

The governorship candidates of the LP, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, and his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, are challenging the victory of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election that took place on March 18.

The Lagos State Governorship Election Tribunal is set to deliver judgment on the PDP and LP petitions challenging Governor Sanwo-Olu's victory. Photo credits: @GRVlagos, @sikimark, @jidesanwoolu

Source: Twitter

Follow Legit.ng as we bring you live updates of the judgment proceedings.