Lagos State Governorship Election Tribunal Delivers Judgment: Live Updates
Lagos - Today, Monday, September 25, the Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal will deliver its judgment regarding the petition filed by the PDP and Labour Party.
The governorship candidates of the LP, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, and his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, are challenging the victory of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election that took place on March 18.
Follow Legit.ng as we bring you live updates of the judgment proceedings.
Lagos governorship election 2023: Summary of the results
Ahead of the commencement of the judgment proceedings, here is a summary of the results of the 2023 governorship election in Lagos state as announced by INEC.
- Babajide Sanwo-Olu (APC) - 762,134 votes
- Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (LP) - 312,329 votes
- Olajide Adediran, aka Jandor (PDP) - 62,449 votes
- Total accredited voters - 1,182,620
- Total valid votes - 1,155,678 votes