Mohammed Bello El-Rufai of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the eldest son of Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, has won a House of Representatives seat in Kaduna North Local Government Area of the state.

The returning officer Professor Muhammad Magaji Garba announced said that El-Rufai polled 51,052 votes to defeat the incumbent member Suleiman Samaila Abdu of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP who polled 34,808 votes.

El-Rufai’s son wins House of Reps seat in Kaduna. Photo credit: Mohammed Bello El-Rufai

Other candidates defeated were Shehu Mohammed Faisal of the Labour Party who scored 7531. Aliyu Muhammad Ahmad of NNPP scored 10,148, a report by Daily Trust confirmed.

