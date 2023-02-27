2023 Election Result: El-Rufai’s Son Defeats PDP, NNPP Candidates, Wins House of Reps Seat in Kaduna
Mohammed Bello El-Rufai of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the eldest son of Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, has won a House of Representatives seat in Kaduna North Local Government Area of the state.
The returning officer Professor Muhammad Magaji Garba announced said that El-Rufai polled 51,052 votes to defeat the incumbent member Suleiman Samaila Abdu of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP who polled 34,808 votes.
Other candidates defeated were Shehu Mohammed Faisal of the Labour Party who scored 7531. Aliyu Muhammad Ahmad of NNPP scored 10,148, a report by Daily Trust confirmed.
Source: Legit.ng