Peter Obi, the presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party, has once again restated his commitment to fighting corruption in public offices

He stated this while reacting to Nigeria's Multidimensional Poverty Index on Friday, November 25

Obi said Nigeria is too blessed for its people to suffer in abject poverty while a subset of the country's population enjoys its wealth and resources

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has pledged to Nigerians that he will disrupt the order of failure and wickedness at the top tier of government if he emerges victorious at the 2023 presidential polls.

He made this known on Friday, November 25, in response to Nigeria’s Multidimensional Poverty Index.

Peter Obi said his administration will declare war on corrupt government officials at the federal level. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

The Labour party candidate decried that Nigerians should not be living in poverty, owning to the fact that the country makes trillions in earnings from oil revenue.

As reported by PM News, he stated that the governmental dispensation is being run to suit a subset of society, leaving others to suffer in poverty.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said:

“It means that the state is working for the few, and not for all the citizens of the country. It means that the future is terrible for every Nigerian – young or old, rich or poor.”

2023 presidency: Peter Obi to declare war on corrupt politicians in Abuja

Obi further pledged that his administration would impede and clampdown on such a trend to make Nigeria an inclusive society devoid of sentiments and segregation.

He said:

“It is now time to end politics as usual, time to disband the army of greedy and self-serving politicians in Abuja and elect those who are connected to the people and those who share the pains and deprivations of the working and unemployed youths, abandoned women and deprived children across Nigeria.

“I will disrupt this trajectory of failure and wickedness in high places across Nigeria and give Nigerians back their country so that every child will have access to good schools, good drinking water, good sanitation, good health care, and their parents good jobs and the joy of being a citizen of a country that is lifting millions from poverty into shared prosperity.”

Source: Legit.ng