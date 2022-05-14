A video of a bride who seemed gloomy as she walked alongside her husband at their traditional wedding has sparked reactions online

In the clip, the couple were in the company of the bridesmaid and the groomsman, and two other men during the occasion

Im_ama_jewels said: ''She's [not] happy ooo. Apart from the groom, the bride, maid of honour, and the best man's faces are not appetizing''

A bride appeared gloomy as she walked alongside her husband together with the bridesmaid and groomsman during her traditional wedding ceremony.

In a video shared by @Ghanafuo_ho_nsem2, seen by Legit.ng, the couple walked alongside each other as they intimately locked arms.

The duo wore coordinating ensembles for the occasion but the bride merged her outfit with a white piece matching her fascinator.

The pair's bridesmaid and groomsman followed them as they walked side-by-side in a video on social media.

How social media reacted

The clip, however, shows the bride wearing an unhappy face, prompting netizens who watched the clip to ask if she was compelled to marry the man.

Reacting to the video, @Ju_cin_tah said:

''The lady’s face shows something happened the night before which she wishes not to get married. Maybe he caught her on top of another lady. Eii why three malts and water. Congratulations anyway.''

@Im_ama_jewels said:

''She's not happy ooo. Apart from the groom. the bride, maid of honour, and the best man's faces are not appetising.''

@Peneddy5 commented:

''Bride is sad, bridesmaid sadder, best man saddest .''

@Nsuo_b3y3_buo_den__numit3 said:

''The hairdresser, the makeup artist and the gown designer must all be jailed for life.''

@Iam_miss_mensah said:

''Frontal ✅makeup✅deco ✅. My own is the two bodyguards and what the bridesmaid doing with that white rubber bag .

''Na her own clutch be that or it’s for money collection . They don’t want to experience Afia’s father’s funeral slap so the bridesmaid will pick .''

Watch the video below:

Bride refuses to kiss groom on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a bride had refused to kiss the groom on their wedding day.

In the short video shared by @yabaleftonline on Instagram, the lady avoided her man's lips as he made an attempt at kissing her.

The smiling groom after making several frantic efforts at connecting with her lips to no avail settled with pecking a portion of her face.

It was observed that the bride's expression was a direct opposite of her groom as she was visibly sad as if the union didn't please her.

