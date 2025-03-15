A Nigerian lady complained to her mother that she and her cousins did not eat at their family party

To her surprise, a photographer who was at the occasion forwarded a photo evidence, which refuted her claim

The amused lady posted the picture the photographer sent, and her mother's hilarious voice note on the issue

A lady could not believe her eyes after a photographer refuted her claim that she and her cousins didn't eat at a family party.

The lady had complained to her mother that they didn't eat at the engagement party, and a photographer forwarded the woman a picture to refute her daughter's assertion.

A lady is shocked to be countered by a photographer after complaining she didn't eat at an event. Photo Credit: @i_am_temmi

Source: TikTok

Photographer counters lady's claim with photo evidence

In the photo, the lady and her cousins were seen eating food like other guests at the family event. Sharing the photo on TikTok, the lady wrote:

"POV: You and your cousins told your mum you didn't eat at a family party.

"And then the photographer sent the engagement pictures."

After the photographer's evidence, the lady's mum sent her a voice note, remarking that she has been exposed.

The woman wondered why her daughter claimed they didn't eat at the event when they did.

Commenting on the evidence, the lady backtracked and defended herself while claiming there was a misunderstanding. She wrote:

"Trust me 😩….It was my cousins that said they didn’t eat 😂😂…This really cracked me up that i had to upload it here."

The lady's post amused internet users, with people noting that she was exposed.

A photographer shares photo evidence of a lady eating at an event she complained about not getting food. Photo Credit: @i_am_temmi

Source: TikTok

At the time of this report, the lady's post had hit 20k views on TikTok.

View the post below:

Lady's post amuses people

toyejemmie01 said:

"You were caught."

Ayo-oluwa❤️🌺 said:

"The lady at your back."

Olasunkanmi Arekemase. said:

"Asiri yin ti tu oo..."

teebago247 said:

"Them don bust tope and her cousins lol."

SuperstarJojo said:

"😂😂😂😂😂 There was a caught."

Àdùkẹ́ 😍 said:

"🤣🤣🤣 Is a plate food? ehn mummy, ni party wa."

off_kolly1 said:

"Why do parents always start voice note with “hello.”

Mikun Interiors✨ said:

"Africa parents and saying Hello before saying anything in voice note."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a photographer and a staff member had "gone crazy" while organising a little girl's photoshoot.

Photographer discovers he didn't record anything

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a photographer had discovered after a wedding that his camera didn't record anything.

The photographer attended the wedding he was to cover and was everywhere doing his job. When the photographer, however, checked his camera, he realised he never pressed the record button.

"...The couple had arrested him and has been given the ultimatum of Wednesday to refund them. So he approached me to lend him the sum of N450,000. I have told him I don’t have that kind of money to borrow him. I gave him what I can afford as gift..." a Facebook user who shared the story wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng