It was an emotional moment for a young girl as her twin elder sisters walked down the aisle on the same day

A trending video showed the twin brides comforting their younger sibling as she wept uncontrollably

Mixed reactions trailed the video as social media users shared their experiences with their siblings

In a touching video, a girl wept profusely as her twin siblings got set to marry their life partners.

The emotional siblings' moment was captured and shared on TikTok by @chosen_twins.

She wept while being comforted. Photo Credit: @chosen_twins

Source: TikTok

In the clip, the girl shed tears and refused to be consoled despite the two brides' efforts to comfort her.

The poster of the clip revealed the weeping girl is the last born of the brides' family. Checks on the TikTok page showed the twin sisters tied the knot on the same day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The clip made internet users emotional.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Ruth Williams said:

"They have been pampering her doing all d chores now it's her turn to do all chores in d house."

nchetakaokafor said:

"Nne allow her now, is a good thing; she will make a way for u. More luv."

user5502438572574 said:

"Na good sister we dey cry for..

"We think she's not part of us again."

Amipat4real said:

"Not my sister. They even asked me to marry fast and leave the house."

Adorable said:

"l did this after three years she came to get now am 20 years and l live with her."

princesspeace883 said:

"This can never be my sister that girl first me pack my bag finish."

Agie wa Bata said:

"I can relate wen my sis got married after honeymoon she picked mi up till 25yrs hv bin living wiz her love u sis Janet."

Man cries as elder sister prepares for marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had burst into tears as his elder sister was made up for her wedding.

In a short clip shared on TikTok, the younger sibling of the bride, who was spotted seated behind her, wept like a baby.

The bride also tried to comport herself as she fought back tears. She could be seen wiping the corner of her eyes as tears still found their way out.

The bride also tried to comport herself as she fought back tears. She could be seen wiping the corner of her eyes as tears still found their way out.

Source: Legit.ng