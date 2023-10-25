A man was left reeling in pain after his ex-girlfriend bought a dog and named it after him to make him angry

Also, the man lamented that the lady bought another dog and named it after his current girlfriend

The lady did not stop there, as she went ahead to name the puppies delivered by the female dog after his entire family

A man publicly cried out in deep pain following his ex-girlfriend's action after they broke up.

According to the story shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), his ex-girlfriend, who lives a few blocks away, bought a dog and named it after him.

The lady also named a dog after the man's current lover. Photo credit: Getty Images/Rick Gomez, TatyanaGl and Vladimir Vladimirov. Photos used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

This was a few months after their relationship ended. As if that was not enough, the lady bought a female dog and named it after his current girlfriend.

To make matters worse, her dogs are reproducing, and the ex-girlfriend named the new puppies after his whole family.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The man's story was reposted on Twitter by Postsubman. The man wrote:

"My ex-girlfriend lives a few blocks from my house. We broke up a few months back. Immediately after she found out that I was dating someone else, she bought two puppies and named the female puppy by my current lover's name and named the male puppy by my name. The problem is that the puppies are fully grown, and they are reproducing. Whenever the female puppy gives birth, she names the puppies after my whole family. We are a laughing stock in the community."

Social media users react as lady spites her ex

@Priscy said:

"You deserve it, bro. The calmest revenge ever."

@user6804308784994 said:

"Oga fear not. You too buy a female dog and let her male dog mate it so you can name your dog her name."

@sharyma commented:

"Our girl needs security now. The sisterhood is proud of you."

@Victorgreat said:

"Better update sister! I am not a female, but on behalf of the sisterhood and brotherhood forum we are proud."

Man unblocks his ex-lover on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man unblocked his ex-girlfriend to inform her about his impending marriage.

After giving her the information, the man went ahead to block the lady again.

In a TikTok post, the lady lamented what the man did to her and said she would never reply to him again.

Source: Legit.ng