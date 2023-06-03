A Nigerian woman has shared the drastic change her son underwent after they arrived in Nigeria for a visit

According to the woman, she expected him to behave like one born with a silver spoon but the reverse was the case

Mixed reactions trailed the hilarious video she shared as people threw their weight behind the lad, saying she can't take Nigeria out of him

A woman based overseas returned to Nigeria with her little son to see her mother and was shocked by how her boy changed.

It was her expectation that he would act like someone born with a silver spoon but instead behaved like one who just got out of prison, according to her.

She said he behaved like someone who just left prison. Photo Credit: @kenandmama1

Source: TikTok

She said he, Ken, always acts like this whenever they visited his grandma. She shared a video of some moments during their time in Nigeria and captioned it:

"Whenever we visit grandma this boy always act like he just came out of prison."

In one of the scenes, the lad was seen playing with sand and was covered in powder on a bed in another scene.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

mamaolowoOFafrica said:

"Who wore ‘shimi’ for him."

Godwin Hope said:

"The Nigeria blood Dey d body."

gabyprezy said:

"When in Nigeria behave like a Nigerian."

mjayAfags said:

"Say na like he just came out of prison."

Tejumola Sodeinde omolola said:

"You can take a Nigerian out of yhe country but you cant take the Nigerian out of him❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️enjoy yaself."

kofoworolaade said:

"Same with my kids

"I will see grown kids and start shouting.

"Grandma's with unnecessary freedom."

Source: Legit.ng