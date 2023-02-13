Mixed reactions have trailed a viral clip of a Nigerian mum filming her baby who seemed to have a health challenge

In the over-a-minute clip, the woman recorded her cute newborn who seemed to be experiencing seizures

Some netizens knocked her over her action which they deemed insensitive, while others preferred solutions

A Nigerian woman recorded her cute newborn in the middle of a health crisis and shared the touching clip on TikTok.

The clip which has since amassed over a million views on the app was captioned, "Jesus Keeps doing it."

Nigerian mum shares video of her baby. Photo Credit: @jesym73

Source: TikTok

As seen in the clip, the baby placed on a bed was battling seizures. A hand believed to be that of the kid's mum is seen applying a liquid to the baby's face and mouth.

After the application of the liquid, the fellow stopped and watched the kid still experiencing seizures for some seconds before carrying her up.

Many people offered solutions to the situation as some netizens slammed the kid's mum for filming the incident and making it public.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Pebbz 33 said:

"My 2 year old son has siezures also, we have emergency meds if he has them for more than 3 minutes. I pray he grows out of it as of my son..."

halimayesufu511 said:

"Please,dont feel bad it is seizure.... she will out grow it. Am a living testimony."

Mother of 3 said:

"Please this is seizure take her to neurologist start from in any gvt hospital around you."

Mopsy tooshie said:

"Am in tears this lil girl."

efyalimbs said:

"Those bashing that she’s videoing how can someone help if they have solutions? she knows why she did that."

Millicent Chimezie said:

"Pls take her to d hospital ,d more seizures she have d more damage to her body pls,d earlier d bate.She is healed ijn amen."

not a lover girl said:

"Pls this is called minure absent seizure she will out grow it. mine was critical when I was a kid pls she needs medical attention."

