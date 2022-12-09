An oyinbo man has stirred conversations on social media with a video of a black wife and a child

In the viral TikTok video, the man said to be of Japanese origin loved up with his wife happily while continue calling her

Social media users responded with tons of heart-warming messages to his family while urging him to continue taking care of his wife

Love is said to be a wonderful thing and this is the case for an Asian man who fell in love with an African woman.

The man, @jennyk2706, recently took to social media to showcase his beautiful family which comprises his young Malawian wife and a kid.

Oyinbo man shows off his African wife in viral video Source:TikTok Credit:@jennyk2706

Source: AFP

Proud to be her husband

In the video posted on TikTok, the man was captured repeatedly referring to the lady as "my wife"

The video gained massive traction as social media users celebrated his young family and left nice messages for him.

The video has gathered over 100000 likes and 3000 comments.

Watch the video here

Netizens react

”she looks to be a Ugandan.”

“Please take good care of her let her remember home sometime.”

“have you paid her bride price I ask .”

“Proud husband baby looks so adorable .”

“I juuuust can't get enough of you guys.”

“I respect men who appreciates their women. Respect! Bless ur beautiful family.”

@wisamalsaree said:

“This is the most beautiful thing, my friend. I wish you happiness with your wife.”

@khalushi00 said:

“I wish it was me lovely .”

@Gentleman said:

“We are proud of couples like you - true agents of creation .”

@IboYalcin2022 said:

” One proud man.. allways be proud your of your own woman."

Source: Legit.ng