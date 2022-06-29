Receiving a gift can be emotionally draining, especially if you were not expecting it, and you may find yourself accepting the gift in different ways

For one Zambian woman, when she received a brand new car from her husband, she became emotional and been knelt to thank him

When she saw the car, the woman broke down and started rolling herself on the ground, expressing gratitude for the gift

Brené Brown wrote in her book, The Gifts of Imperfection, that until we can receive with an open heart, we are never really giving with an open heart.

A woman identified as Jeinabor Sor from Zambia has proved she is a cheerful giver and does with an open heart by the way she reacted to receiving a brand new car from her husband.

Jeinabor Sor became emotional after she received a brand new car from her husband. Photo: Jeinabor Sor.

She reacted in an unusual manner

A video shared on TikTok by Sor showed her lying on the ground and rolling herself several times after she received the car from her musician husband, Big Kassy.

Legit.ng could not independently identify what the couple was celebrating, but they were surrounded by friends and family who broke into ululations and sang when Kassy presented the car keys to Jeinabor.

The woman broke into tears of joy, hugged her husband and later got to test drive the car.

Fans of the couple congratulated them while others showered them with kind words after the video went viral online.

Watch the video below:

Internet users congratulate Jeinabor

Legit.ng has compiled some of the messages internet users had for the couple.

Merina Luvish Costy wrote:

"Congratulations especially when she was there for you in your darker days she deserves it."

Pupa Jnr thought other women should react the same way when receiving gifts:

"If she won't react like this, I'm taking the car back to Japan."

Evans Salamba Jr. joked:

"Suprise, meaning she had no idea he had the money for it approximately K150,000. If your hubby can hide such a big thing from you what more other small things like side chicks or."

Chanda Shadreck Nkonde thought:

"This lady will receive more from the husband judging by the respect she accords him."

Saili Zulu added:

"If you dont gerrit forgerrit, this is a sign of how much respect and support she gives the husband. Men dont just buy expensive gifts for useless women.''

