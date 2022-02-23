A Nigerian wife and her husband decided to battle her mother-in-law in the battle of waist dance and the result has attracted reactions

In what has been described as a battle of ancient and modern, a family decided to test themselves out in a waist dance competition.

In the video, a young wife and her youthful husband decided to take on their sweet old mother-in-law in dance wits. The nice video was shared on Tiktok by @sweet_sasha.

Social media judges said the woman won in the waist dance competition. Photo credit: Tiktok/@sweet_shasha

In the video, the happy family danced to Nwanem Ebezina by Chief Stephen Osita Osadebe, an evergreen sound.

Ancient and modern Nigerian dance moves go head to head

It was the battle of the young and the old. The young lady took it up, dishing out modern waist moves, while her husband only helped out.

The sweet old woman however stuck to her sweet, native traditional moves with her time-tested legs. She shocked the two young fellows.

Watch the video below:

Social media users judge, determine the winner

Social media users who have watched the dance video are trying hard to determine who won in the dance contest. Here are a few reactions to the video:

@Jennifer said:

"My sister na good family you enter soo oh.. this kind husband and mother-in-law no dey Nigeria again I'm happy for you but na mama win."

@dtwinsaguotuukwu commented:

"Mama can dance ooo, agadi nwannyi, adighi aka nka na egwu oma agba."

@user2301428479158 reacted:

"Mama is always the winner."

@Greatness commented:

"You and your hubby must go learn how to dance for village. Mom is good. 3 gun shot for Mama, ko-ko-ko."

