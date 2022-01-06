The life of a school boy who made a beautiful portrait of Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello is set to change for the better

This is as the governor upon coming across the portrait on social media invited the lad over and placed him on life scholarship

Yahaya Bello's gesture which is aimed at appreciating the talent of the young lad has stirred reactions on social media

A secondary school boy who drew a fine portrait of Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has a reason to smile as his talent has been rewarded handsomely.

Oluwa Mayowa, who schools in Lagos was invited over to the governor's office within two weeks of his artwork going viral.

The governor invited the boy over Photo Credit: @goldmynetv

In emerging photos shared by @goldmynetv on Instagram, Yahaya Bello appreciated the lad by placing him on a lifetime scholarship.

Legit.ng gathered that the governor was first impressed after stumbling upon the artwork on social media platform Instagram.

It took him several nights to achieve the artwork

In an Instagram post on his handle dated December 23, 2021, the young lad shared a video capturing how he made the artwork.

He urged social media users to share the video until the governor sees it, a move that has become successful.

According to Mayowa, the artwork took him several nights to achieve.

Social media reacts

@donkid01 stated:

"Make Dey no later withdraw the scholarship cus naso dem Dey do."

@iamayabatohpretty wrote:

"The beginning might be sweet."

@queenofdsun thought:

"Election tactics, many brilliant less privileged students are in kogi state finding it difficult to go to school. He should focus on those ones."

@big_______dash stated:

"Great."

