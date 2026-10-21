Professor Uchenna Ewelike says early Ebola symptoms can be nonspecific, including persistent high fever, headache, body weakness, vomiting and sore throat

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the public health physician urges Nigerians and health facilities to report suspected cases promptly for assessment and appropriate public health action

His warning comes after Nigeria confirmed an imported Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease case in Abuja, with 44 contacts identified for monitoring

Nigeria’s confirmation of an Ebola case in Abuja has renewed attention on the symptoms Nigerians should recognise and the steps to take when an infection is suspected.

The Federal Government confirmed on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, that a woman with a recent travel history to Uganda had tested positive for Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease.

Professor Uchenna tells Nigerians what to do if they notice Ebola symptoms. Photo credit: Michel Lunanga, Facebook/Uche Ewelike

Source: Getty Images

The patient was isolated and receiving medical care, while health authorities began contact tracing and reported that 44 contacts had been identified for monitoring.

Against this background, Prof Uchenna Ewelike, a senior public health physician and health economist, has explained some early symptoms of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) and urged Nigerians to report suspected cases promptly.

Ewelike, a former chief executive officer of the Imo State Health Insurance Agency, said the initial symptoms can be difficult to identify because they are not unique to Ebola.

Ebola in Nigeria: Professor lists early symptoms

Speaking in an interview with Legit.ng, Ewelike said Ebola, like many viral diseases, can initially present with nonspecific symptoms.

“What most people notice is high-grade fever that is persistent, headache, generalised body weakness, vomiting, sore throat, loss of appetite, and sometimes passing of loose stools,” he said.

Professor Uchenna explains the early signs of Ebola. Photo credit: Uche Ewelike

Source: Facebook

He explained that symptoms can worsen in advanced stages when multiple organs are affected.

“However, in advanced stages with multiple organ challenges, the symptoms worsen,” the professor added.

The symptoms he identified are important to recognise, but they do not, by themselves, establish that a person has Ebola. Fever, headache, weakness and other similar complaints can occur with several illnesses common in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has also highlighted the overlap between early Ebola symptoms and other febrile illnesses, including malaria and Lassa fever. Its guidance stresses the importance of considering symptoms alongside travel and exposure history.

What Nigerians should do if they suspect Ebola

Ewelike said public health emergency arrangements are activated when a country declares an outbreak. These arrangements include identifying suspected cases, referring patients, conducting diagnosis, providing treatment and tracing contacts.

He advised anyone who suspects an Ebola infection, including health facilities that encounter a potentially suspicious case, to alert the appropriate public health authorities immediately.

“The moment a nation declares an outbreak, emergency preparedness is activated, which includes identification, referrals and diagnosis, treatment and contact tracing,” he said.

He added that suspected cases should be reported through the relevant public health system, from primary healthcare centres to referral facilities, so that patients can be assessed and the appropriate protocols applied.

“The best thing is to notify the relevant public health facilities, from primary health centres to referral centres, immediately for assessment and application of protocols,” Ewelike said.

He also urged health facilities to maintain a high level of suspicion and care because Nigeria has confirmed a case.

For members of the public, the key message is to seek medical guidance quickly rather than relying on self-diagnosis or delaying action while symptoms persist.

People who suspect exposure should tell health professionals about their symptoms, travel history and any possible contact with an infected person.

The NCDC's published case definition considers symptoms alongside relevant travel or exposure history within the preceding 21 days. The agency also lists its toll-free line, 6232, for public health information and reporting suspected cases.

Ebola in Nigeria: Why early reporting matters

The professor's advice comes as Nigerian authorities work to contain the confirmed case in Abuja and identify people who may have been exposed.

Contact tracing helps public health teams identify and monitor people who may have come into contact with an infected person.

Prompt reporting can also help health professionals assess a suspected case, arrange appropriate care and apply infection-prevention measures.

The Federal Government has called on public and private healthcare facilities to remain alert, identify and isolate suspected cases promptly, observe infection-prevention and control measures, and report suspected infections to public health authorities.

Ewelike's central message is that suspected Ebola cases should not be ignored or treated casually. With early symptoms that may resemble other illnesses, professional assessment and timely notification are important parts of the public health response.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Government of Nigeria had issued a directive after confirming an Ebola case in the country.

Ebola: US Embassy sends message to Americans in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US Embassy had shared steps Americans in Nigeria should take after the country's confirmed Ebola case.

The American embassy said Ebola is a rare, severe, and often fatal illness that causes haemorrhagic fever.

This was disclosed in a statement issued via its X handle @USinNigeria on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng