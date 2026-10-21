Popular health educator Aproko Doctor addressed the confirmed Ebola case in Abuja with a video urging calm and accurate information

The case involves a woman who arrived from Uganda, developed symptoms around October 7, and was laboratory-confirmed on October 20, 2026

Aproko Doctor warned against visiting the chemist and urged Nigerians to call the NCDC toll-free line 6232 if they notice any symptoms

Nigerian health communicator Aproko Doctor has stepped forward to address public anxiety following the confirmation of an imported Ebola case in Abuja, posting a video on X on October 21, 2026 that urged calm and shared clear, practical guidance.

The confirmed patient is a woman who travelled from Uganda, began showing symptoms around October 7, 2026, and sought treatment at a private hospital in the Federal Capital Territory.

Aproko Doctor explains Ebola prevention measures and urges Nigerians to report suspected symptoms promptly. Photo: aproko_doctor/Imranmuhdz

Source: Instagram

Laboratory results confirmed the case on October 20. She has since been placed in isolation, and health authorities have identified 44 contacts who are currently being monitored.

What Aproko Doctor told Nigerians about Ebola virus

In the nearly three-minute clip, Aproko Doctor was direct about the limits of the virus's spread, stressing that Ebola does not travel through the air and that a person cannot transmit it before their symptoms begin.

For anyone not recently in contact with a sick person, he said there was no need for special action beyond regular handwashing with soap and water.

However, he was firm on one point: Nigerians returning from Uganda, Kenya, or the Democratic Republic of Congo within the last three weeks must monitor themselves closely.

Anyone developing a fever, weakness, headache, vomiting, or diarrhoea should not head to a chemist or a hospital without first calling the NCDC toll-free line 6232, which operates 24 hours a day at no cost.

"Every fever is not malaria. This time, call first," he said.

He also addressed households where someone may be suspected of having the illness, advising against any physical contact with the person or their fluids, and warning that even a deceased person's body should not be touched or washed.

If the NCDC calls to ask questions, Aproko Doctor urged Nigerians to pick up and cooperate.

Aproko Doctor highlights handwashing, early reporting and isolation as key measures for preventing Ebola transmission in Nigeria. Photo: Imranmuhdz

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria's 2014 Ebola response

Drawing on Nigeria's experience during the 2014 Ebola outbreak, Aproko Doctor noted that contact tracing and early isolation were the key factors that contained the virus then, and he expressed confidence that the same approach could work again.

He also cautioned against the spread of false remedies, referencing the salt-water myth that circulated in 2014 and resulted in two deaths, and warned that similar misinformation would likely surface this time around.

He encouraged viewers to forward the video to their WhatsApp groups rather than unverified advice.

Online responses to the video reflected a mix of relief and concern, with many praising his measured tone while others noted that the panic visible in the comments section underscored exactly why trustworthy medical voices matter during outbreaks.

Public health officials continue to encourage vigilance, good hand hygiene, and prompt reporting of suspected cases without stigma.

Watch Aproko doctor speak on the Abuja Ebola case in the X video below:

Aproko Doctor explains cancer warning signs after Ogogo's death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian doctor Aproko Doctor addressed concerns about illnesses going undetected following the death of veteran Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, at 66 after a battle with cancer.

He explained that some stomach cancers can cause symptoms similar to ulcers, warning that repeatedly treating stomach pain without a confirmed diagnosis could delay proper care.

Aproko Doctor urged people experiencing persistent stomach pain, unexplained weight loss, repeated vomiting, loss of appetite or difficulty swallowing to seek medical attention, stressing that these symptoms do not automatically indicate cancer.

Source: Legit.ng