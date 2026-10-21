The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria released a statement after the Nigerian government reported a Bundibugyo virus disease case on October 20

Nigerian health officials began contact tracing after the infected individual was confirmed to have travelled from Uganda by air

The US Embassy listed specific steps Americans in Nigeria should take, including monitoring their health for 21 days after travel to affected areas

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has issued a public health alert following the Nigerian government's confirmation of a Bundibugyo virus disease case, commonly referred to as Ebola, on October 20.

Legit.ng reports that the Nigerian Ministry of Health said the infected person had flown into Nigeria from Uganda.

US embassy urges travellers to monitor symptoms for 21 days after leaving affected areas. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Health officials are currently conducting contact tracing to identify individuals who may have been exposed.

The American embassy said Ebola is a rare, severe, and often fatal illness that causes haemorrhagic fever.

This was disclosed in a statement issued via its X handle @USinNigeria on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

What Americans in Nigeria should do

The US Embassy urged American citizens and travellers in Nigeria to take several precautionary steps in light of the development. Those who believe they may be at risk are advised to contact a healthcare provider before going in for care if they notice symptoms consistent with Ebola.

The Embassy also encouraged people to continue taking any prescribed malaria medication, noting that malaria symptoms can closely resemble those of Ebola and lead to unnecessary alarm if not properly identified.

Anyone who has recently visited an area experiencing an Ebola outbreak should monitor their health for 21 days after leaving that location.

The Embassy additionally recommended that travellers check with their insurance providers about medical evacuation options in case they fall ill while in Nigeria.

For further health guidance, the Embassy directed people to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website at www.cdc.gov/ebola, as well as the CDC Travellers' Health page specific to Nigeria.

How to reach US consular services in Nigeria

Americans in Nigeria who need assistance can reach consular staff through the following contacts:

The US Embassy in Abuja is located at Plot 1075 Diplomatic Drive and can be reached on +234 209 461 4000 or 0209 461 4000.

The US Consulate General in Lagos is at 2 Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos, and can be contacted on +234 201 460 3400 or 0201 460 3400.

Those calling from the United States or Canada can reach the State Department's Consular Affairs line on +1-888-407-4747, while calls from overseas, including Nigeria, should be directed to +1-202-501-4444.

Lagos gives residents guidance about Ebola

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Lagos Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, released a public statement after Nigeria confirmed an imported Ebola Bundibugyo case in Abuja.travelled

Abayomi urged Lagos residents to stay calm but vigilant, warning that early Ebola symptoms can look like malaria or other common viral illnesses.

The commissioner gave specific guidance on what residents should do if they suspect exposure before visiting any healthcare facility.

Source: Legit.ng