Australia's Department of Home Affairs confirmed which relatives qualify to apply for a Subclass 590 Student Guardian visa in 2026

The visa is designed for adults travelling to Australia to care for a child or a student who needs support due to exceptional circumstances

Seven categories of relatives are listed as eligible under the Student Guardian visa rules, including parents, grandparents, and siblings

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has confirmed the seven categories of relatives who qualify to apply for a Subclass 590 Student Guardian visa, which allows an adult to travel to Australia specifically to care for and support a student visa holder.

According to the department's official guidance, the visa is intended for relatives of students who are either under 18 years of age, or 18 and older but require care and support due to exceptional circumstances.

Australia lists seven family members eligible for its student guardian visa. Photo credit: Fairfax Media

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The length of stay granted under the visa is tied directly to the student visa holder's own visa duration and their age.

Australia Student Guardian Visa: Who qualifies as a relative

The department lists the following seven relatives as eligible to apply for the Student Guardian visa:

1. Parent or step-parent.

2. Grandparent or step-grandparent.

3. Sibling or stepsibling.

4. Aunt, uncle, step-aunt or step-uncle.

5. Niece, nephew or step-niece or step-nephew.

6. Partner.

7. Child or stepchild.

Australia Student Guardian Visa: Key Conditions for the Visa

The Subclass 590 is a temporary visa, meaning it does not lead directly to permanent residency. Home Affairs determines the permitted length of stay on a case-by-case basis, depending on the circumstances of the student whose visa underpins the application.

The visa is specifically structured around the care and support role the applicant will play. Where the student is under 18, the need for a guardian is considered automatic. Where the student is 18 or older, the applicant must demonstrate that exceptional circumstances exist that require the presence of a relative in Australia.

This means that extended family members such as aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews are not excluded from eligibility, which broadens the scope of who can legally accompany or join a student in Australia beyond just parents and spouses.

Legit.ng reported that Australia had released new conditions for student visa applicants and their families.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had published those ineligible for a Student Guardian Visa.

Australia names those affected by new family rules

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia had named student visa applicants who are affected by its new family rules.

The updated rules touch on two key areas: who is eligible to apply for or be granted a visa while already on Australian soil, and how family members can be included in or added to an application.

The Australian government has outlined four categories of applicants who may be directly impacted by the changes.

Source: Legit.ng