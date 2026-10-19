Malta's Identità agency published details of the Specialist Employee Initiative, a fast-track Single Permit route for non-EU nationals with a job offer

Applicants must earn at least €30,000 annually and hold relevant qualifications or at least 3 years of directly related work experience to qualify

The processing fee for the fast-track work permit has been set, a key figure drawing attention from prospective applicants

Malta has set a €600 processing fee for non-European Union nationals applying through its fast-track work permit route, according to details published by Identità, the country's official identity and immigration agency.

The scheme, known as the Specialist Employee Initiative, is designed for third-country nationals who have already secured a signed employment contract with a Maltese-registered company.

Malta shares exact processing fee for fast-track work permit. Photo credit: Agenzia Nova.

Source: UGC

It offers a faster path to obtaining a Single Permit for those who meet the requirements of Malta's Single Permit Regulations under Subsidiary Legislation 217.17 but fall outside the scope of the separate Key Employee Initiative.

More Details About Specialist Employee Initiative

On the qualifications side, candidates need either an MQF Level 6 qualification or higher in a field directly related to the role on offer, or a lower-level qualification combined with at least three years of verifiable experience in a directly related position.

Acceptable proof of that experience includes signed employment contracts, officially certified employment histories issued by the relevant authority in the country where the work was carried out, or reference letters from former employers that clearly state start and end dates, a description of duties performed, and full contact details of the referee.

€600 Fee and Additional Requirements

Applicants are required to submit evidence that the job vacancy was advertised on a local Maltese media platform for a minimum of two weeks within the two months immediately before the application is submitted.

Identità also reserves the right to request additional documentation if what is submitted is considered insufficient for processing.

The applicable fee for the Specialist Employee Initiative stands at €600. This figure has caught the attention of many prospective applicants, particularly those in Africa considering Malta as a destination under the broader japa wave, given that it adds a notable upfront cost on top of the other logistical requirements involved in relocating for work.

Appointments for non-EU nationals can be booked directly through the Identità platform.

Malta publishes fees for employment visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Malta published the complete breakdown of costs and requirements for foreigners applying for an employment visa valid for more than 90 days.

The standard visa application fee and extended visa application are all payable by credit or visa card.

Source: Legit.ng