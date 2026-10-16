The UK government has confirmed that the British Army's Brigade of Gurkhas accepts applicants from only one specific country

The eligibility rules for joining the UK Armed Forces differ across the Royal Navy, British Army, and Royal Air Force

A UK parliamentary written question published in April 2026 laid out the full nationality requirements for joining British military branches

The British Army's Brigade of Gurkhas accepts applications exclusively from Nepal, making it the only country whose citizens are eligible to serve in that particular unit of the UK Armed Forces.

The detail set out the nationality criteria governing enlistment across the Royal Navy, the British Army, and the Royal Air Force.

Country whose citizens can apply to the Brigade of Gurkhas. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Who can join the UK Armed Forces

According to the policy document, eligible applicants for the broader UK Armed Forces must hold one of several recognised statuses:

1. British Citizen

2. British Overseas Citizen

3. British Overseas Territory Citizen

4. British National (Overseas) Citizen

5. British Protected Person

6. British Subject

7. Irish Citizen

8. Citizenship of a Commonwealth member country.

Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea were specifically named among Commonwealth nations whose citizens may apply. Eligibility applies whether an individual holds that nationality solely or as part of dual nationality.

The Brigade of Gurkhas, Nepal's unique position

Beyond the general eligibility framework, the British Army operates the Brigade of Gurkhas, a storied military unit whose soldiers are recruited from Nepal. Nepal is not a Commonwealth member country, which means Nepali citizens do not qualify under the standard nationality rules that apply to other applicants. The Brigade of Gurkhas represents the sole pathway through which Nepali nationals can serve in the British Army, making Nepal's position in the UK's military recruitment framework entirely distinct.

The residency requirements also vary by service branch. For applicants who are not British or Irish citizens, there is no UK residency requirement to join either the Royal Navy or the British Army. The Royal Air Force, however, generally requires eligible candidates to have lived in the United Kingdom for between five and ten years before submitting an application.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK announced the family members that are eligible for special visas through foreign military personnel.

UK Army closes Commonwealth application window

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that the British Army announced the closure of its 2026 Commonwealth recruitment window and the one category of applicants still allowed to apply.

The closure follows an unprecedented number of applications in 2024, leaving candidates waiting as the Army works through the backlog. Applicants without a Recruit Bounty Scheme sponsor face automatic rejection.

Source: Legit.ng