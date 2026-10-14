Canada's IRCC has announced changes to how family income is calculated for the parents and grandparents super visa, effective March 31, 2026

Families can now use income from either of the two preceding tax years, expanding beyond the single year previously accepted

A second new option allows the visiting parent's or grandparent's own income to be added if the host meets a minimum income threshold

Canada's immigration authority has introduced two alternative pathways for families struggling to meet the income threshold required for a parent's and grandparents' super visa.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced on 20 March 2026 that the way family income is assessed for super visa eligibility will change starting 31 March 2026, giving more households a realistic chance of qualifying.

Canada states the new ways to qualify for super visa income requirement. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Canada Super Visa requirement: What changes?

Under the previous rules, only income from the tax year immediately before the application was considered.

1. The first new option extends this window, allowing income from either of the two most recent tax years to count. This means families whose earnings fluctuated year to year are no longer locked out simply because of one weaker income period.

2. The second change is more significant for multi-generational households. If a Canadian host meets a minimum percentage of the required income threshold, the visiting parent or grandparent's own income can now be added to the total to help the family cross the qualifying line. This effectively allows the sponsored family member to contribute to demonstrating financial sufficiency, something that was not possible under the old framework.

Canada: Who the new rules apply to

The updated assessment criteria will apply to all applications that are either already in processing or submitted on or after 31 March 2026. Families who were already eligible under the previous rules will continue to qualify, meaning the changes carry no risk of disqualifying anyone who previously met the standard.

The super visa is a long-stay travel document that allows parents and grandparents of Canadian citizens and permanent residents to visit Canada for extended periods, typically up to five years per entry, without needing to renew their status. Financial eligibility has historically been one of the more challenging requirements for families to satisfy.

IRCC's decision to broaden the calculation method reflects an effort to make family reunification more accessible without overhauling the visa category itself.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada announced two conditions that can affect foreigners seeking asylum.

Natural disasters: Canada announces benefits for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada announced two immigration measures for foreigners affected by natural disasters, including temporary residents and emergency responders.

The rules allow affected residents to replace lost documents or restore their status, while responders from visa-required countries can avoid visa and biometrics fees. Both measures are set to run until November 30, 2028.

Source: Legit.ng