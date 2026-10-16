Botswana confirmed that Omani nationals are not required to obtain a visa before travelling to the southern African country

The visa exemption covers all Omani passport types, allowing stays of up to 90 days in Botswana

Oman's Ministry of Foreign Affairs outlined specific passport and health insurance requirements travellers must meet before departure

Botswana has opened its doors to Omani travellers, confirming that citizens of Oman can enter the southern African country without a visa for stays of up to 90 days.

The Sultanate of Oman's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Botswana had confirmed Oman is not among the nationalities required to obtain a visa prior to arrival.

Botswana announces up to 90 days visa-free stay for Omanis. Photo credit: The Africa Report

Source: UGC

The exemption covers holders of all Omani passport types, making the arrangement broadly accessible across the country's citizenry.

What Omani Travellers Need to Know

While the visa-free access removes a significant administrative hurdle, Oman's Foreign Ministry outlined several conditions travellers must satisfy before boarding a flight to Botswana.

Passports must be valid for at least six months from the date of entry and must contain a minimum of three blank pages.

Travellers were also advised to secure health insurance that covers the full duration of their stay in Botswana.

The ministry urged citizens to confirm that all entry requirements are met well in advance to avoid any complications upon arrival.

Botswana as a Travel Destination

Botswana is widely regarded as one of Africa's premier wildlife and eco-tourism destinations, home to the Okavango Delta, one of the world's largest inland deltas and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The country draws visitors seeking safari experiences, with national parks such as Chobe and the Central Kalahari Game Reserve among its most celebrated attractions.

The visa-free arrangement signals a growing openness between Botswana and Gulf nations, with the move likely to encourage tourism and business travel between the two regions.

Oman has been expanding its citizens' visa-free travel access across several countries in recent months, with agreements also confirmed for destinations including Azerbaijan and Sri Lanka.

Botswana releases list for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Botswana published a list of countries whose citizens are exempt from obtaining a visa before entering the country.

Only a handful of African nations made the visa-free list, including South Africa, Kenya, Zimbabwe, and several others.

Source: Legit.ng