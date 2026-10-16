Abu Dhabi listed three key benefits that foreigners holding a real estate owner visa can enjoy in the country

The visa, which is valid for two years, allows holders to sponsor close family members including spouses, parents and children

Unmarried daughters face no age restriction under the family sponsorship benefit, and children of determination qualify regardless of age

Abu Dhabi has outlined three major benefits available to foreigners who hold a real estate owner visa in the emirate, according to information published on the Abu Dhabi official website.

The visa is designed to reward property investors with legal residency perks that extend well beyond basic stay rights. Here is what holders stand to gain.

Abu Dhabi outlines 3 benefits available to real estate owner visa holders. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

1. Two-year visa duration

The real estate owner visa is valid for a period of two years. This gives foreign property holders a stable, medium-term residency option tied directly to their investment in Abu Dhabi.

2. Family sponsorship rights under the visa

One of the more notable benefits is the ability to sponsor close family members. Visa holders can bring in their spouses, parents, and children up to the age of 25. Unmarried daughters face no upper age restriction under this benefit. Additionally, children of determination, regardless of their age, are eligible to receive a residence permit under the sponsorship arrangement.

3. Visa renewal if requirements are met

The real estate owner visa is renewable, provided the holder continues to satisfy the relevant conditions. Those who no longer qualify under the real estate category may still be eligible for renewal if they meet the criteria of another visa category at the time of application.

Abu Dhabi names 7 Golden Visa categories

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Abu Dhabi had identified seven groups of foreign nationals who can apply for its 10-year Golden Visa.

Eligible applicants include investors, entrepreneurs, talented professionals, scientists, outstanding students, humanitarian work pioneers, nd frontline workers.

Source: Legit.ng