Abu Dhabi has specified which family members foreign real estate owners are eligible to include under their residency visa

The emirate's official guidelines cover three categories of relatives, with specific age conditions attached to each

Certain dependants receive special consideration under the scheme regardless of the standard age restrictions

Abu Dhabi has clarified which family members foreign property owners can bring under their real estate owner visa, publishing a list of three eligible categories of relatives on the emirate's official website.

The Abu Dhabi government confirmed that foreign nationals who qualify for the real estate owner visa may sponsor their spouse, parents, and children.

Abu Dhabi identifies 3 categories of family members eligible for sponsorship. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Antonio Masiello/belterz

Source: Getty Images

Abu Dhabi Real Estate Owner visa

However, the children's provision comes with an age cap: only those up to 25 years old are covered. Unmarried daughters are an exception to this rule, as no upper age limit applies to them under the scheme.

The official statement from Abu Dhabi reads:

"Eligible applicants can sponsor their spouse, parents and children up to the age of 25, with no age limit for unmarried daughters. Children of determination are eligible for a residence permit regardless of their age."

Children of determination qualify regardless of age

A notable inclusion in Abu Dhabi's guidelines concerns children of determination, a term used in the UAE to refer to children with disabilities or special needs.

According to the official information, this group qualifies for a residence permit under the real estate owner visa with no age restriction attached, setting them apart from other children in the sponsorship criteria.

The three categories of relatives eligible for sponsorship under the Abu Dhabi real estate owner visa are:

1. Spouse

2. Parents

3. Children

Abu Dhabi lists 7 Golden Visa categories

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Abu Dhabi had listed seven categories of foreigners eligible to apply for its 10-year Golden Visa.

The categories include investors, entrepreneurs, brilliant talents, scientists, outstanding students, pioneers of humanitarian work, and frontline workers, while holders can sponsor their spouses, children of any age, and an unlimited number of domestic staff.

Source: Legit.ng