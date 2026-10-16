France Announces Foreign Soldiers Eligible to Apply for Citizenship After 5 Years
- The French Foreign Legion has confirmed on its official website that foreign soldiers can apply for French citizenship after five years of service
- Foreign legionnaires are first issued a residence permit before nationality is considered, with good conduct being a key condition
- Candidates from outside the EU are required to present a valid passport during the recruitment process, with no copies or travel documents accepted
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France has confirmed that foreign nationals who enlist in the French Foreign Legion are eligible to apply for French citizenship after completing five years of service.
The pathway to nationality is not automatic. A legionnaire who meets the five-year threshold and maintains a strong service record is first granted a residence permit. French nationality is then awarded conditionally, subject to the individual demonstrating a willingness to integrate into French society and a consistent standard of conduct throughout their time in the Legion.
France: How recruitment process works
Foreign candidates hoping to join the Legion must arrive at recruitment with valid original identity documents issued by their home country. European Union nationals are required to bring documents such as an identity card, passport, driving licence, or state-issued diplomas. Candidates from outside the EU must present a valid passport.
Copies, photographs, travel documents, and residence permits are not accepted during the recruitment and selection process. In all cases, a birth certificate or extract with filiation must be submitted before the end of the first year of any signed contract.
France's offer to foreign legionnaires
The French Foreign Legion has long been one of the few military institutions in the world that openly recruits foreign nationals, offering them a structured route towards legal residency and eventual citizenship in exchange for service. The five-year nationality provision underscores France's commitment to that arrangement, provided the legionnaire upholds the standards required throughout their contract.
The Legion's FAQ makes clear that nationality is generally granted to those who qualify, though the process involves an initial residency stage before full citizenship is conferred.
In a similar report, Legit.ng published that France released the conditions foreigners in the army must meet to apply for citizenship.
France military: Age requirements to join
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that France announced the requirement to join the military, including the age limit and the documents foreign applicants need.
Founded in 1831, the Legion recruits people from around the world and may offer French citizenship after a period of service. Could it be a chance for recruits to make a new start?
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng