The French Foreign Legion has confirmed on its official website that foreign soldiers can apply for French citizenship after five years of service

Foreign legionnaires are first issued a residence permit before nationality is considered, with good conduct being a key condition

Candidates from outside the EU are required to present a valid passport during the recruitment process, with no copies or travel documents accepted

France has confirmed that foreign nationals who enlist in the French Foreign Legion are eligible to apply for French citizenship after completing five years of service.

The pathway to nationality is not automatic. A legionnaire who meets the five-year threshold and maintains a strong service record is first granted a residence permit. French nationality is then awarded conditionally, subject to the individual demonstrating a willingness to integrate into French society and a consistent standard of conduct throughout their time in the Legion.

France states the foreigners in the army who are eligible for citizenship after fve years. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

France: How recruitment process works

Foreign candidates hoping to join the Legion must arrive at recruitment with valid original identity documents issued by their home country. European Union nationals are required to bring documents such as an identity card, passport, driving licence, or state-issued diplomas. Candidates from outside the EU must present a valid passport.

Copies, photographs, travel documents, and residence permits are not accepted during the recruitment and selection process. In all cases, a birth certificate or extract with filiation must be submitted before the end of the first year of any signed contract.

France's offer to foreign legionnaires

The French Foreign Legion has long been one of the few military institutions in the world that openly recruits foreign nationals, offering them a structured route towards legal residency and eventual citizenship in exchange for service. The five-year nationality provision underscores France's commitment to that arrangement, provided the legionnaire upholds the standards required throughout their contract.

The Legion's FAQ makes clear that nationality is generally granted to those who qualify, though the process involves an initial residency stage before full citizenship is conferred.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that France released the conditions foreigners in the army must meet to apply for citizenship.

France military: Age requirements to join

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that France announced the requirement to join the military, including the age limit and the documents foreign applicants need.

Founded in 1831, the Legion recruits people from around the world and may offer French citizenship after a period of service. Could it be a chance for recruits to make a new start?

Source: Legit.ng