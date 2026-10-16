The French Foreign Legion has published official constraints on its recruitment website outlining what legionnaires can and cannot do during their service

One of the listed rules directly affects marriage, requiring legionnaires to meet specific conditions before they are permitted to wed

Clothing restrictions and vehicle ownership are among the other limitations placed on legionnaires with fewer than 5 years of service

The French Foreign Legion has outlined three specific restrictions that govern the personal lives of its recruits, including a rule that can prevent foreign soldiers from getting married while serving.

The information details the conditions under which legionnaires must operate during their service, covering dress code, vehicle ownership, and marriage.

France mentions three conditions that might stop foreigners from getting married in the country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

France: Marriage rules for legionnaires

According to the official guidance:

1. A legionnaire is only permitted to marry after satisfying several conditions. First, the soldier must be serving under their true identity, meaning their military status must already be regularised.

2. They must have informed the command of their intention to marry.

3. Any legionnaire with fewer than five years of service must obtain authorisation directly from the Minister of the Armed Forces before a marriage can proceed. Those who have completed more than five years are subject to less stringent requirements, though they must still inform their commanding officers.

France: Other restrictions placed on recruits

Beyond marriage, the Legion also restricts what legionnaires can wear outside of duty hours. Soldiers with fewer than five years of service are required to wear their uniform even during their free time. The only exception applies during extended leave, when wearing civilian clothing is permitted.

Vehicle ownership is similarly controlled. Legionnaires must wait until they have completed at least five years of service before they can purchase a motor vehicle, and even then, the purchase is subject to authorisation from the command.

The French Foreign Legion is one of the world's most recognised military units and is open to foreign nationals who wish to serve in the French Army. Its rules are designed to maintain discipline and regulate the personal conduct of soldiers throughout the duration of their service.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that France opens a pathway for foreign workers to live and work for up to four years.

France foreign legion: Countries barred

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that France announced its decision to bar Russian and Ukrainian citizens from joining its Foreign Legion while the war between the two countries continues.

The restriction also applies to anyone who fought in the conflict, including soldiers and mercenaries, regardless of nationality. The ban has no set end date, leaving applicants with links to the war unable to enlist until further notice.

Source: Legit.ng