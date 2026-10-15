The US Army careers platform features 113 job listings across six categories, including healthcare, engineering, logistics, intelligence and ground forces.

Some positions advertise potential enlistment bonuses of up to $300,000, depending on the role and eligibility requirements.

The platform allows users to filter jobs by service type and military status, but foreigners must verify their eligibility through official recruitment channels

The United States (US) has published an online platform that allows people to explore military career opportunities, including healthcare, engineering, logistics, intelligence and other specialised fields.

The platform features a searchable catalogue of hundreds of jobs, with descriptions of available roles, military occupational categories and potential enlistment bonuses.

The US launches the platform foreigners can apply for jobs in the American military. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

The platform encourages interested foreigners to explore military careers and contact a recruiter for further information.

US military platform lists job opportunities

The platform allows users to search for jobs by entering keywords or browsing different career categories. These include:

1. Mechanics and Engineering

2. Support and Logistics

3. Signal and Intelligence

4. Aviation and Aerial Defence

5. Science and Medicine

6. Ground Forces.

Among the healthcare positions displayed are certified nurse midwife, paediatric dentist, obstetrician-gynecologist nurse, psychiatric nurse practitioner, child neurologist, psychiatric or behavioural health nurse, and preventive medicine officer.

Other listed positions include social worker, family nurse practitioner, family medicine physician, internal medicine physician and Army public health nurse.

Each job listing provides a brief description of the responsibilities associated with the role and, where applicable, the potential enlistment bonus.

US platform highlights military bonuses, service options

Some of the advertised positions feature bonuses of up to $300,000 (N398,985,000), depending on the role and applicable eligibility requirements.

The website also includes filters that allow users to explore opportunities based on service type, military status and employment arrangements.

Available filters include full-time service, part-time service, Army officer, enlisted soldier, Army Reserve, active duty and Army National Guard. Users can also filter jobs by whether a bonus is available.

The platform directs interested candidates to contact a recruiter for more information about specific opportunities.

What foreigners should know before applying

Foreigners interested in joining the US military should confirm the citizenship, immigration status, age, education and other eligibility requirements for their preferred roles through official recruitment channels.

The platform's listings and advertised bonuses should also be checked against the relevant role's current recruitment conditions before applicants make decisions.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK announced military branches opened to eligible citizens without having British citizenship.

UK Army: Conditions for family reunification

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that the UK mentioned the financial and English language requirements soldiers must meet before bringing foreign family members to the country.

Soldiers must earn at least £23,496 a year and pay their relatives’ visa and travel costs themselves. The income threshold stays the same regardless of how many children they plan to bring.

Source: Legit.ng