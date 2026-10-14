The US Citizenship and Immigration Services approved 54,678 family-based Green Cards between April and June 2026, according to official USCIS data

The family-based I-485 category received 95,175 applications in the quarter, with a median processing time of 7 months

Separate family petition approvals under the I-130 form reached 82,636 in the same quarter, covering immediate relatives

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) approved 54,678 family-based Green Cards between April 1 and June 30, 2026, according to official data covering the third quarter of fiscal year 2026.

The approvals came from 95,175 applications filed under Form I-485 for family-based adjustment of status during the quarter. The median processing time for this category stood at 7 months.

USCIS data shows family-based green card approvals. Photo credit: ABC News.

Source: UGC

How the Family-Based Green Card Process Works

The I-485, Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status, is the form foreign nationals already inside the United States use to apply for a Green Card.

The family-based category covers individuals whose applications are tied to a qualifying relationship with a US citizen or lawful permanent resident.

Separate from the I-485, the I-130 petition for immediate relatives also recorded strong approvals in the same quarter.

USCIS approved 82,636 I-130 petitions out of 126,417 received, with a median processing time of 13 months. The I-130 is the initial step that establishes the qualifying family relationship before a Green Card application can proceed.

What the Numbers Mean for Japa-Hopefuls

For Nigerians and other Africans with family members already settled in the United States, the data offers some clarity on the pace at which USCIS is processing family-based cases.

The family reunion pathway remains one of the more accessible legal routes into the US, particularly for those whose relatives hold citizenship or permanent residency.

The USCIS quarterly figures are published on the agency's official website and cover a wide range of immigration categories.

US ends extension for certain workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that US Department of Homeland Security published a final rule ending automatic extensions for certain employment authorisation documents.

The rule finalises an interim regulation first introduced on October 30, 2025, which affected foreign nationals renewing their work permits in select categories.

Source: Legit.ng