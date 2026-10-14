Ireland's Minister of State for Migration has announced the removal of appeal rights for short-stay Type C visa refusals

The change took effect from 1 June 2026, affecting tourists, family visitors, and event attendees refused a short-stay visa

Applicants refused a short-stay visa can now submit a fresh application instead of going through a lengthy appeals process

Ireland's government has scrapped the right of appeal for refused short-stay (Type C) visa applicants in a policy shift that came into force on 1 June 2026.

The announcement was made by Minister of State for Migration at the Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration, Colm Brophy, who said the move was designed to make the visa system more efficient and better use available resources.

Ireland removes the right of appeal for some short-stay visa refusals. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What new Ireland visa policy covers

The change applies to all short-stay Type C visas, which typically cover tourism, family visits, and attendance at specific events. Nationals who fall under the EU Free Movement Directive are exempt from the new arrangement and retain their right of appeal.

Critically, the right to appeal a refusal remains fully intact for long-stay (Type D) visas. This includes employment visas, long-term study visas, and most family category applications. The appeals process for those visa types is unchanged.

Any short-stay visa refusal issued before 1 June 2026 remains eligible for appeal under the old rules. Only decisions dated on or after that date fall under the new policy. No legislative amendment was required to bring the change into effect.

Why Ireland made the change

Minister Brophy explained that the practical reality of short-stay visas made the appeals route largely ineffective for many applicants. By the time an appeal was resolved, the holiday, family occasion, or event the applicant had planned would typically have already passed.

Brophy said:

"In many cases, short stay visas are for a specific trip – a holiday, a family visit, or an event – and by the time the appeal is decided, that opportunity has often passed."

Rather than pursue a drawn-out appeal, refused applicants are now encouraged to submit a new visa application, taking into account the specific reasons given for the original refusal. The federal government says this route will deliver a decision considerably faster than the former appeals process.

The policy also has a resource management dimension. By removing short-stay appeals from the workload of appeals officers, the government expects those officers to process complex long-stay visa appeals more quickly, reducing waiting times for applicants in employment and study categories.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK listed the family circumstances that would affect some migrants' deportation cases.

Ireland citizenship: Website for residency path

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that Ireland announced its Temporary Protection Transition Scheme, a new online route for eligible beneficiaries to apply for a different immigration permission.

The scheme could offer applicants a path to a more lasting legal status and, over time, citizenship. But incomplete applications may delay or affect their cases, making it important to check the guidance before applying.

Source: Legit.ng