Denmark's Prisons removed the citizenship requirement for prison officer roles to address a recruitment shortfall

The Danish government announced the policy change on November 13, 2025, opening three specific roles to non-citizens

To this end, foreigners without Danish citizenship can now pursue certain positions within the country's prison service

Denmark's prison service has scrapped its citizenship requirement for certain officer positions, opening the door for foreigners to work in roles previously reserved for Danish nationals.

The Danish government announced the policy change on November 13, 2025, saying the move was driven by the need to recruit more prison officers amid a staffing shortage.

Denmark lists three prison-service roles foreigners may pursue without citizenship. Photo credit: Francis Dean, Thomas Padilla

Source: Getty Images

The decision was published via the Danish state press release service, Ritzau.

Denmark's Prisons: 3 roles foreigners can now pursue

Under the new rules, non-citizens are eligible to apply for three specific positions within Denmark's prison service. These are prison officer trainee, employed prison officer, and specialist functions within the service.

Applicants must still meet other requirements set by the prison service, but holding a Danish passport is no longer a condition for entry into these roles.

Why Denmark made the change

The citizenship requirement had long narrowed the pool of available candidates for prison officer recruitment. By removing it, Danish authorities said they hoped to attract a broader range of qualified applicants to fill vacancies across the country's prison facilities.

Denmark joins a number of European countries that have adjusted public sector employment rules in recent years to address workforce shortages, particularly in security and care-related roles.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Denmark had shown its website where people can apply for high-paying jobs and relocate abroad.

Denmark's fast-track work permit scheme

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported on Denmark's fast-track work permit scheme available to foreign workers.

The Fast-Track Scheme, administered through the Danish Immigration Service, is designed specifically for certified companies looking to bring in skilled workers from abroad.

Under the arrangement, it is the employer who handles the application on behalf of the foreign national, using a power of attorney granted by the worker.

Source: Legit.ng