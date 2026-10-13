Denmark Opens 3 Prison-Service Job Routes to Foreigners Without Danish Citizenship
- Denmark's Prisons removed the citizenship requirement for prison officer roles to address a recruitment shortfall
- The Danish government announced the policy change on November 13, 2025, opening three specific roles to non-citizens
- To this end, foreigners without Danish citizenship can now pursue certain positions within the country's prison service
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Denmark's prison service has scrapped its citizenship requirement for certain officer positions, opening the door for foreigners to work in roles previously reserved for Danish nationals.
The Danish government announced the policy change on November 13, 2025, saying the move was driven by the need to recruit more prison officers amid a staffing shortage.
The decision was published via the Danish state press release service, Ritzau.
Denmark's Prisons: 3 roles foreigners can now pursue
Under the new rules, non-citizens are eligible to apply for three specific positions within Denmark's prison service. These are prison officer trainee, employed prison officer, and specialist functions within the service.
Applicants must still meet other requirements set by the prison service, but holding a Danish passport is no longer a condition for entry into these roles.
Why Denmark made the change
The citizenship requirement had long narrowed the pool of available candidates for prison officer recruitment. By removing it, Danish authorities said they hoped to attract a broader range of qualified applicants to fill vacancies across the country's prison facilities.
Denmark joins a number of European countries that have adjusted public sector employment rules in recent years to address workforce shortages, particularly in security and care-related roles.
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Denmark had shown its website where people can apply for high-paying jobs and relocate abroad.
Denmark's fast-track work permit scheme
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported on Denmark's fast-track work permit scheme available to foreign workers.
The Fast-Track Scheme, administered through the Danish Immigration Service, is designed specifically for certified companies looking to bring in skilled workers from abroad.
Under the arrangement, it is the employer who handles the application on behalf of the foreign national, using a power of attorney granted by the worker.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Human Interest Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng