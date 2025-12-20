The Dangote Refinery announced the reduction of petroleum price at its dispensing gantry, and this has got Nigerians excited

A Nigerian man who saw how much the Dangote Refinery is selling PMS has praised the billionaire for helping reduce the burden on Nigerians

According to the man, there is no need to continue the importation of petrol into Nigeria when the country has all it takes to refine crude

The reduction of petroleum prices by the Dangote Refinery has attracted positive reactions from Nigerians.

The Dangote Refinery had announced that the cost of petrol at its dispensing gantry in Lagos has been reduced.

Nigerians on social media are praising Dangote for reducing the cost of fuel.

The Dangote Group said a litre of petrol will now sell for N699 at the refinery, giving hope to Nigerians that the cost at filling stations will further go down.

"To further support customers, the refinery has introduced a 10-day credit facility, backed by bank guarantees, with a minimum purchase threshold of 500,000 litres."

New price of fuel at Dangote Refinery

Christ Chiedu, an X user who saw the announcement said it was a move in the right direction.

"If they don't promote you will do it myself because why? We can't continue to buy or import fuel from the far western world when we have all it takes herein Nigeria. The crude oil is here, the refinery is here, and even the Nigerian NNPC iron condemn refinery is here."

The Dangote Refinery is now selling a liter of fuel at N699 per liter.

Reactions as Dangote reduces fuel price

@geedayyy said:

"Please why is MRS petrol stations in AJAH still selling for N820.00 per litre as at this morning. Please what must be the issue. Thanks."

@shagabo said:

"MRS Gidan-Mangoro/Orozo in the FCT is still selling at N940/ltr as at 7:30pm 19th Dec 2025. In fact, I haven't seen any MRS Station in the FCT selling less than N900/ltr as at yesterday."

@menubachike said:

"Mrs ain't enough, you guys should partner with more filling stations, that's the easiest way to take over the market, meanwhile the MRS in Enugu state (new haven junction to be precise) they'll display price but never sells PMS, look into it."

@Dglittes86 said:

"I have seen more than 10 mrs filling station selling at 850 at lagos ojo n iyana isashi area.. If u need pictures i will send."

@e_omoijiade said:

"You need to investigate some MRS filling stations. Some of them are still selling 84-860 Cross Lagos. For instance, MRS at Cement and at Okowonjo are selling above 800."

@WIW_2020 said:

"MRS, at isekhere Street, off ọba market, off wire road, Benin City still sell above 850. So who do we complain to?"

Dangote Demands probe of NMDPRA CEO Farouk Ahmed

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Aliko Dangote has alleged that NMDPRA CEO Farouk Ahmed paid about $5 million in foreign school fees for his children.

Dangote called on the federal government to investigate the claims, saying the official should be allowed to clear his name.

Dangote assured Nigerians of further petrol price reductions, with PMS expected to sell for no more than N740 per litre in Lagos.

