A Nigerian lady took a tour of a fascinating building which is constructed upside down in the city of Lagos state

Tyems shared a video of the house and also told of how she felt when she entered the upside-down building

Landmark, Lagos own the upside-down building visited by Tyems, and it attracts a lot of tourists coming to feel it

A lady who visited a house built upside down in Lagos came online and shared her experience with her followers.

Tyems said she had a wonderful experience touring the upside-down house built and operated by Landmark, Lagos.

Tyems said even the toilet seats are upside down. Photo credit: TikTok/Tyems.

In the video, Tyems showed the full building which looks unusual and different from conventional houses.

When she and her sister entered the building, they had a tour guild who took time to explain how the building came about.

They toured various rooms in the building and saw that all the things in it were built upside down.

Even the kitchen, bedroom and other spaces were arranged upside down. Tyems also saw that the toilet seats were upside down.

Tyems said:

"I visited this upside-down house at Landmark Boulevard Lagos. 10/10 experience."

Reactions as lady tours Landmark Lagos

@Juli_ana said:

"My brain is upside down!"

@Special said:

"It’s actually fvcking with my brain. I love it will be visiting."

@Teresa said:

"Abeg eye dey pain me."

@fayfay said:

"My head is aching me so much is going on here."

@__ja__y said:

"Me changing the angle of my phone every minute, so that my brain won’t stop working."

@mammash said:

"I will be mad and leave immediately."

@Queen kay said:

"I turned my phone upside down more than 10 times. You’re messing up my brain."

@Oyintofe.o said:

"I still can’t wrap my brain around it."

Another lady visits Landmark Lagos

In a related story, another Nigerian lady took a tour of the Lagos upside-down house and also shared her experience.

The lady said they were told to notify the tour guides if they felt uncomfortable and wanted to vomit.

She said she enjoyed looking at the itching in the building, which is also upside down.

Source: Legit.ng