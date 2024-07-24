Have you ever considered the age of your soul? Beyond the many years reflected on your skin could be an essence that reflects your personality and values. This quiz invites you to explore the innermost parts of your being.

Newborn looked like mum's late brother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young mother, on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, took to X to share photos of her newborn and that of her brother, who died nine years ago.

In the post, the woman showed a glaring resemblance between them as babies. Many people who saw the resemblance tried to make a strong case for reincarnation.

Source: Legit.ng