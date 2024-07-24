Fun Quiz: How Old is Your Soul? Take a Simple Brain Test
Have you ever considered the age of your soul? Beyond the many years reflected on your skin could be an essence that reflects your personality and values. This quiz invites you to explore the innermost parts of your being.
Newborn looked like mum's late brother
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young mother, on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, took to X to share photos of her newborn and that of her brother, who died nine years ago.
In the post, the woman showed a glaring resemblance between them as babies. Many people who saw the resemblance tried to make a strong case for reincarnation.
Source: Legit.ng
Nkem Ikeke (Copy editor) Nkem Ikeke is currently a copy editor who also writes for the politics and current affairs desk on weekends. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (2010), and has over 10 years of work experience in the media industry (Reporter, News Agency of Nigeria). Email: n.ikeke@corp.legit.ng
Joseph Omotayo (HOD Human-Interest) Joseph Omotayo has been writing for the human interest desk since 2019 and is currently the head of the desk. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, with a degree in Literature in English in 2016. He once worked for Afridiaspora, OlisaTV & CLR. He is a 2022/2023 Kwame Karikari Fact-Checking fellow. He can be reached via: joseph.omotayo@corp.legit.ng.