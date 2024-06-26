A Nigerian man has shared a video saying it was only VeryDarkMan who did not spray money at Davido's wedding

The man, GehGeh, said he has seen many videos of guests giving money to Davido, but he did not see VeryDarkMan do the same

However, many people disagreed with him, noting that VeryDarkMan may have given his own gift secretly

A Nigerian man said he observed that VeryDarkMan did not spray money at Davido's wedding.

The man said he saw many of the invited guests giving monetary gifts to the couple.

The man said some guests spray money but VDM did not. Photo credit: TikTok/@official_gegeh/Instagram/VeryDarkMan and Davido.

However, GehGeh said he did not remember seeing VeryDarkMan giving money to Davido.

Many people reacted to the video and noted that VeryDarkMan, as an activist, may not have wanted to spray money.

Some also said VeryDarkMan may have given his wedding gift secretly and that it is not compulsory to spray money openly.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man speaks about Davido's wedding

@Dayve said:

"I feel am for verydarkman."

@chemical king said:

"You way get money Davido call you?"

@NelsonproM said:

"You want VDM to do a financial mistake by spraying Davido?"

@Ćhífłéxźéé reacted:

"Show us one video say you go the wedding."

@ImageOfLife said:

"Davido money na water oo.. nothing like plus or minus ooo."

@Martins said:

"Financial ambiance, you don come again."

@Jamesoo1 said:

"Oga VDM is an activist that speaks against spray of money and if he's caught doing same how will people feel? Not that he doesn't have money to spray."

@sex.y said:

"He no spray bcos sey he no get money to spray."

@Chidozie Obinna said:

"So na only VDM you see wey no spray money, lolz."

@Maxwells said:

"Was it a marriage or spraying party?"

