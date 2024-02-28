"Your Papa Na Last Born": Happy Old Man Walks With Shakara After Eating Sweet Meal Cooked at Home
- A Nigerian man was filled with happiness after he ate a nice food specially prepared at home for him
- His daughter recorded a video of how the man behaved with 'shakra' walking around after he finished the meal
- She said her father is a lover of food, and many of her followers who watched the video agreed with her
A lady who said her father is a lover of food shared a video of how he behaved after eating a sweet meal.
In the video posted by @mary_joan00, the old man was first seen eating a delicious meal alone, sitting outside in the compound.
When he was done eating, he stood up and started behaving as if the food were some sort of alcohol.
He walked around the compound, straddling like a little child and making some people say he was a lastborn.
The video is captioned:
"When food is the only language your dad knows."
Watch the video below:
Reactions as man expresses joy after eating
@silver said:
"I love dis man oooo. More video of him please."
@FLASH said:
"Show me una last born. I wan check something."
@Smart said:
"Family way their papa no dey play with them go thing say na film trick oo."
@v3ndor01 said:
"Your dad don wako."
@tolulope.oloko remarked:
"You sure say you no do mistake use cana as thyme?"
@Bossjay said:
"You need a serious bf and your papa no serious."
@sexymanor said:
"Don’t underestimate the happiness of eating what you want."
@haywhy157 said:
"Please, he has worked all his life let him enjoy his old age abeg."
@NEGAN commented:
"I pray I live long and make my children enjoy fatherly love. I never experience it though."
@Gregory said:
"E b like say ur papa na last born for their family."
