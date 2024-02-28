A Nigerian man was filled with happiness after he ate a nice food specially prepared at home for him

His daughter recorded a video of how the man behaved with 'shakra' walking around after he finished the meal

She said her father is a lover of food, and many of her followers who watched the video agreed with her

A lady who said her father is a lover of food shared a video of how he behaved after eating a sweet meal.

In the video posted by @mary_joan00, the old man was first seen eating a delicious meal alone, sitting outside in the compound.

The man expressed joy after eating a good mal. Photo credit: TikTok/@mary_joan00.

Source: TikTok

When he was done eating, he stood up and started behaving as if the food were some sort of alcohol.

He walked around the compound, straddling like a little child and making some people say he was a lastborn.

The video is captioned:

"When food is the only language your dad knows."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man expresses joy after eating

@silver said:

"I love dis man oooo. More video of him please."

@FLASH said:

"Show me una last born. I wan check something."

@Smart said:

"Family way their papa no dey play with them go thing say na film trick oo."

@v3ndor01 said:

"Your dad don wako."

@tolulope.oloko remarked:

"You sure say you no do mistake use cana as thyme?"

@Bossjay said:

"You need a serious bf and your papa no serious."

@sexymanor said:

"Don’t underestimate the happiness of eating what you want."

@haywhy157 said:

"Please, he has worked all his life let him enjoy his old age abeg."

@NEGAN commented:

"I pray I live long and make my children enjoy fatherly love. I never experience it though."

@Gregory said:

"E b like say ur papa na last born for their family."

Source: Legit.ng