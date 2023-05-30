A Nigerian man has blown hot at his girlfriend who spent her money to prepare a birthday party for him

According to the young man, he does not like the idea of a lady spending her money on him for any reason

Netizens who read his post had different things to say but the majority slammed him over his reaction to his girlfriend's gesture

A young man was not having it after his girlfriend threw a surprise birthday party for him.

He lamented bitterly online as he revealed how the thoughtful lady made him feel less of a man.

Man tackles girlfriend for paying bills Photo credit: @Ijubaphoto, Tara Moore/ Getty images

Source: Getty Images

Apparently, his girlfriend had given him a birthday treat which he tagged as boring. According to him, she spent her money on him by paying their bills.

However, he wasn’t happy with the kind gesture. He said his girlfriend was supposed to transfer the money so he can make the payment himself.

He added that no woman has ever spent money on him, so his girlfriend’s kind gesture pissed him off.

“My gf gave me a treat on my Bday and it was a boring one because I’m not used to a lady spending their money on me and I’m pissed because she decided to pay the bills directly, which I think she should have transferred the money to me and I’ll make the payment being the guy in the relationship,” he wrote.

Social media reactions

@reshapeme_nig said:

“Wetin others Dey find, you dey pissed.”

@olamiposy_ said:

“See how your ego wants to destroy pure joy. Oga Ade pele, o ma wa alright.”

@harde_holar commented:

“Mental evaluation suppose dey Do’s before person enter relationship.”

@olanike_alao said:

“So you don’t have money to pay for yourself.”

@shakara_baebae said:

“Ode ungrateful with stupid ego.”

@llarryg reacted:

“Make una help me with oraimo cord abeg. I wan check something.”

See the post below:

