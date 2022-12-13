A pepper seller who tried to cheat an old woman got served the same coin as the woman grossly outsmarted him

A video posted on Friday, December 9, shows how the man reduced the pepper he measured for the woman before pouring it into a tray

However, the woman was able to scoop more than enough pepper for herself in the stunning video that has gone viral

A TikToker has posted a short video that shows when a pepper seller tried to cheat an old woman.

In the video posted on Friday, December 9, by Sani A Auwa, the pepper seller removed a large quantity of pepper from the one he measured for the old woman.

The woman outsmarted the pepper seller. Photo credit: TikTok/@saniaauwal2.

Source: UGC

However, it appears the woman was also smart as she scooped a very larger quantity of pepper from the wheelbarrow after she saw the seller's action.

Old woman battles pepper seller in cheating game

The pepper seller saw how much pepper the woman scooped and felt shortchanged as he threw his hand in frustration.

It is not yet known where the video was recorded but it has sparked serious reactions in the comment section.

At the moment, the video has gathered over 6k likes and close to 300 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@teeboy12345 said:

"I swear the woman still win him because of the rate she carried."

@Nwaogu ngozi commented:

"Correct tif tif tif."

@user7342164083555 said:

"Our mothers no dey carry last."

@user3780481733838 commented:

"She's the mother of my ex."

@Rahama8 reacted:

"Chaiii! Corruption every where."

@TRUTH SAVE THE WORLD said:

"My mother exactly."

@SOMSICO said:

"You think you dey wise."

@Mhiz Berry Jiyong said:

"How much is one bag?"

@somto commented:

"Mother of the year."

@charitymaxwell138 said:

"She think say she wise. Oversabi."

@Opeyemi007 said:

"This one pass person way they carry gun ooo."

Source: Legit.ng